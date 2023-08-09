Jana L. Veillon Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2023 by P.O.W.E.R.(Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Eunice, LA, August 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jana L. Veillon of Eunice, Louisiana is honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2023 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of healthcare. This is the second time Veillon has received this recognition, as she was awarded the Woman of the Month in October 2022, as well.
About Jana L. Veillon
Jana L. Veillon is a self-employed nurse, contracted with Advantage Medical Professionals, a medical staffing agency based in Lafayette, Louisiana. She provides general nursing for patients in a variety of settings.
At the age of 17, Jana’s mother was diagnosed with cancer and she helped take care of her. It was then that she found a passion for helping people heal and decided to pursue a career in nursing. Throughout her career, Jana has overcome many obstacles, but the hardest challenge she has had to deal with was COVID. “To watch the suffering with no end in sight is a nightmare. Standing at the beside of a dying patient without their family is completely heartbreaking,” explains Veillon. “I was devastated to lose my husband to COVID last year; no family is exempt. I still work as an RN, at my patient’s bedside, caring for all.”
Jana received an R.N. and A.S.N. from Louisiana State University. She belongs to the American Nurses Association and in her spare time she enjoys painting, sculpting, hiking, and hunting.
For more information visit www.advantagemedicalprofessionals.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Jana L. Veillon
Jana L. Veillon is a self-employed nurse, contracted with Advantage Medical Professionals, a medical staffing agency based in Lafayette, Louisiana. She provides general nursing for patients in a variety of settings.
At the age of 17, Jana’s mother was diagnosed with cancer and she helped take care of her. It was then that she found a passion for helping people heal and decided to pursue a career in nursing. Throughout her career, Jana has overcome many obstacles, but the hardest challenge she has had to deal with was COVID. “To watch the suffering with no end in sight is a nightmare. Standing at the beside of a dying patient without their family is completely heartbreaking,” explains Veillon. “I was devastated to lose my husband to COVID last year; no family is exempt. I still work as an RN, at my patient’s bedside, caring for all.”
Jana received an R.N. and A.S.N. from Louisiana State University. She belongs to the American Nurses Association and in her spare time she enjoys painting, sculpting, hiking, and hunting.
For more information visit www.advantagemedicalprofessionals.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence RecognizedContact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories