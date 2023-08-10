Certificate Exchange Launches New Corporate Identity and Website
One of the nation's leading providers of solutions for managing and transmitting Certificates of Insurance electronically, launches a new corporate identity and website.
Westlake Village, CA, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As part of its ongoing commitment to be the leading provider for the management and transmission of Certificates of Insurance, Certificate Exchange is unveiling a new corporate identity and website. “After 24 years, it was time for a refresh,” said Laura Oakes, Certificate Exchange’s Business Director, and Manager of Customer Relations. “Certificate Exchange has been the leader in this industry for over two decades, and it was time that our brand better reflect our leadership and innovative spirit.”
Certificate Exchange holds the industry’s only patent for the electronic distribution of Certificates of Insurance. This patented technology not only revolutionized the process of transmitting COIs safely and securely, but also allows insurance brokers and large agencies to send multiple Certificates of Insurance to multiple locations simultaneously.
Certificate Exchanges new corporate identity and website were launched August 1, 2023, at an internal meeting, and rolled out publicly the same afternoon. “The new brand design and website have really reinvigorated our entire team,” said Oakes. “There is something very special about updating a brand like Certificate Exchange. It not only helps you appreciate the company’s history and its past, but it really provides a whole new level of focus and optimism for the future.”
Beyond the brand refresh, Certificate Exchange has huge plans for the Certificate Exchange platform. With the planned addition of new features and functionality, Certificate Exchange will continue to position itself as the leader and innovator in the category.
Based in Westlake Village, California, Certificate Exchange has been revolutionizing the process of acquiring and transmitting Certificates of Insurance online for over 20 years. The company was founded in 1999 by an insurance industry pioneer, who was the first person to patent a process for the secure management and transmission of Certificates of Insurance.
Contact
Laura Oaks
855-650-2378
www.certexchange.com
