Boleskine House Earns Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice 2023 Award
Inverness, United Kingdom, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel guidance platform, has awarded Boleskine House a Travelers’ Choice Award for 2023. The award directly represents the high quality of experience that visitors to the historical site have had over the last year.
Tripadvisor gives a Travelers’ Choice award to accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travelers and are ranked within the top 10% of properties on Tripadvisor. As such, the award is a testimonial to the importance of Boleskine House to tourism in the Loch Ness region.
“We are thrilled to receive this award from Tripadvisor,” said Keith Readdy, Chair of The Boleskine House Foundation SCIO, the registered Scottish charity that is restoring and preserving the historical legacy and heritage of the Boleskine House estate. “It is especially gratifying to know that visitors to the estate are the ones who made it happen. We aim to provide an engaging and educational experience for everyone who comes to visit us here, within the peaceful natural landscape of the grounds. Our heartfelt thanks goes out to all those who have come to visit who have helped to spread the word on Tripadvisor.”
The B-listed Boleskine House was commissioned as a manor estate by Archibald Campbell Fraser (son of the better-known Simon Fraser) in the late 18th century. The property has changed hands many times since then, belonging at various times to the renowned poet, mountaineer, and esotericist, Aleister Crowley, as well as musician Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin. The house was severely damaged by fire in 2015 and sat open to the elements for four years. Following its acquisition by the Foundation in 2019, the already decaying ruins of the property were nearly completely destroyed by another fire, which was ruled an arson.
The Travelers’ Choice Award is a distinctive accolade for the vast amount of work done since then not only to save the historical Boleskine House, but to increase public access to and enjoyment of an area of unsurpassed natural beauty and historical significance.
Over the last four years, the Foundation has worked tirelessly to raise funds to restore the manor and reestablish the surrounding grounds for the benefit of the public. Recent milestones include adding a roof to the building (which had been completely open to the air since 2015), framing the interior, and pouring the interior concrete floors. All work done to restore the house is funded by private donations.
Last year, the Foundation also received funding from the Aviva Community Fund and the Highland Council to establish a 5-acre section of the estate grounds as a wildflower meadow, to reintroduce native flower species back into the local area and create a “sea of colour” overlooking the world-famous Loch Ness.
The Boleskine House estate is open to the public for self-guided tours. All proceeds raised from visitor tours go directly to the restoration of the house and surrounding grounds. For more information, or to book your tour, visit www.boleskinehouse.org.
The Boleskine House Foundation
The Boleskine House Foundation SCIO is a Scottish Registered charity whose mission is to restore and preserve the historical legacy and heritage of the Boleskine House estate for the greater benefit of the public. In addition to our conservation-led approach to sympathetically restore Boleskine House, we aim to educate the public on the heritage of the house and lands, to welcome the enjoyment of its structure and surrounding gardens, and to facilitate learning, growth and well-being. For more information, please visit www.boleskinehouse.org.
Contact:
Keith Readdy
info@boleskinehouse.org
Tripadvisor gives a Travelers’ Choice award to accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travelers and are ranked within the top 10% of properties on Tripadvisor. As such, the award is a testimonial to the importance of Boleskine House to tourism in the Loch Ness region.
“We are thrilled to receive this award from Tripadvisor,” said Keith Readdy, Chair of The Boleskine House Foundation SCIO, the registered Scottish charity that is restoring and preserving the historical legacy and heritage of the Boleskine House estate. “It is especially gratifying to know that visitors to the estate are the ones who made it happen. We aim to provide an engaging and educational experience for everyone who comes to visit us here, within the peaceful natural landscape of the grounds. Our heartfelt thanks goes out to all those who have come to visit who have helped to spread the word on Tripadvisor.”
The B-listed Boleskine House was commissioned as a manor estate by Archibald Campbell Fraser (son of the better-known Simon Fraser) in the late 18th century. The property has changed hands many times since then, belonging at various times to the renowned poet, mountaineer, and esotericist, Aleister Crowley, as well as musician Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin. The house was severely damaged by fire in 2015 and sat open to the elements for four years. Following its acquisition by the Foundation in 2019, the already decaying ruins of the property were nearly completely destroyed by another fire, which was ruled an arson.
The Travelers’ Choice Award is a distinctive accolade for the vast amount of work done since then not only to save the historical Boleskine House, but to increase public access to and enjoyment of an area of unsurpassed natural beauty and historical significance.
Over the last four years, the Foundation has worked tirelessly to raise funds to restore the manor and reestablish the surrounding grounds for the benefit of the public. Recent milestones include adding a roof to the building (which had been completely open to the air since 2015), framing the interior, and pouring the interior concrete floors. All work done to restore the house is funded by private donations.
Last year, the Foundation also received funding from the Aviva Community Fund and the Highland Council to establish a 5-acre section of the estate grounds as a wildflower meadow, to reintroduce native flower species back into the local area and create a “sea of colour” overlooking the world-famous Loch Ness.
The Boleskine House estate is open to the public for self-guided tours. All proceeds raised from visitor tours go directly to the restoration of the house and surrounding grounds. For more information, or to book your tour, visit www.boleskinehouse.org.
The Boleskine House Foundation
The Boleskine House Foundation SCIO is a Scottish Registered charity whose mission is to restore and preserve the historical legacy and heritage of the Boleskine House estate for the greater benefit of the public. In addition to our conservation-led approach to sympathetically restore Boleskine House, we aim to educate the public on the heritage of the house and lands, to welcome the enjoyment of its structure and surrounding gardens, and to facilitate learning, growth and well-being. For more information, please visit www.boleskinehouse.org.
Contact:
Keith Readdy
info@boleskinehouse.org
Contact
The Boleskine House FoundationContact
Keith Readdy
+44 7727 491 016
www.boleskinehouse.org
Keith Readdy
+44 7727 491 016
www.boleskinehouse.org
Categories