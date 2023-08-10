Future Horizons Releases "Bobby and Mandee's Street Smarts: How to Be a Safe Pedestrian"
Robert Kahn has a Master’s Degree in Education. It was during Kahn’s tenure as a sixth grade teacher that he became concerned about the safety issues that involve children and decided to become a Deputy Sheriff to help educate and protect our youth from harm. He started a Stranger Danger program in local schools and community service organizations. Local law enforcement credits this program in foiling over 40 attempted abductions by strangers.
Arlington, TX, August 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Children are at an increased risk for getting hurt in traffic. Pedestrian rules and risks are often beyond their developmental abilities. In addition, parents and caregivers often overestimate their child’s traffic skills.
Bobby and Mandee’s Street Smarts is an excellent resource to help kids learn the basics of street safety.
Topics include:
- The definition of a pedestrian
- Types of intersections
- Making eye contact with drivers
- And much more
This book will help child-pedestrians to stay safe and avoid accidents.
