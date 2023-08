Future Horizons Releases "Bobby and Mandee's Street Smarts: How to Be a Safe Pedestrian"

Arlington, TX, August 10, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Children are at an increased risk for getting hurt in traffic. Pedestrian rules and risks are often beyond their developmental abilities. In addition, parents and caregivers often overestimate their child’s traffic skills.Bobby and Mandee’s Street Smarts is an excellent resource to help kids learn the basics of street safety.Topics include:- The definition of a pedestrian- Types of intersections- Making eye contact with drivers- And much moreThis book will help child-pedestrians to stay safe and avoid accidents.