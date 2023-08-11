Author Chris Spain’s New Book "The Gauntlet of Grief" is a Heartfelt Tale Describing How the Author Managed to Survive the Tragedy of Losing Both of His Beloved Children
Recent release “The Gauntlet of Grief,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Chris Spain, is a compelling and emotional account of the deaths of the author's children, Peyton and Erin, and how he managed to find the strength to carry on throughout the following year with the support of his friends and family, as well as the Lord.
Athens, AL, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chris Spain, who was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama, has completed his new book, “The Gauntlet of Grief”: a profound memoir that follows the author as he grapples with the loss of his children, and navigates his emotions and the stages of grief following the first year after their passing.
“‘The Gauntlet of Grief’ is about my journey in dealing with my children’s deaths,” writes Spain. “This book takes you from the time of their deaths through my first year of dealing with the loss. In the first year after their deaths, God taught me many lessons that were essential in surviving this gauntlet.
“The intent of this book is not to draw on your emotions, but to let you know you’re not alone. I want to show how God worked in my life in my darkest moments. My obedience to Him is the very reason that I am telling my story. If I have walked a similar path as you, I pray that we will be able to light the way for those who may come after us.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Chris Spain’s poignant tale is a powerful story of the author’s incredible perseverance through tragedy to carry on with the help of his faith in the Lord. By sharing his story, Spain hopes to bring comfort and peace to readers who may find themselves on a similar path as the author and provide encouragement to continue on with the Heavenly Father by their side.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Gauntlet of Grief" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
