Author Chris Spain’s New Book "The Gauntlet of Grief" is a Heartfelt Tale Describing How the Author Managed to Survive the Tragedy of Losing Both of His Beloved Children

Recent release “The Gauntlet of Grief,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Chris Spain, is a compelling and emotional account of the deaths of the author's children, Peyton and Erin, and how he managed to find the strength to carry on throughout the following year with the support of his friends and family, as well as the Lord.