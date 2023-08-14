Rose M Gales’s Newly Released "Morning Manna" is an Engaging Collection of Devotions Meant to be Enjoyed First Thing in One’s Day
“Morning Manna,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rose M Gales, is an inspiring selection of reflective messages of faith that draw from key scripture and encompass a variety of themes one may be reflecting upon.
Dumfries, VA, August 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Morning Manna”: a helpful resource for daily celebration of one’s faith. “Morning Manna” is the creation of published author Rose M Gales, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Rose Gales shares, “Manna means what is it. Manna is symbolic of God’s word, which is food for the soul. I chose Morning Manna because God is the first one we should seek on every new day. There are new possibilities we should be grateful to behold.
“O God, thou art my God; early will I seek thee: my soul thirsteth for thee, my flesh longeth for thee in a dry and thirsty land, where no water is; (Psalms 63:1).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rose M Gales’s new book will empower readers in their pursuit of keeping God first through helpful and concise messages of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Morning Manna” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Morning Manna,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
