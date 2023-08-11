CareSmartz360 to Showcase Innovative Home Care Software at the 2023 TAHC&H Conference

TAHC&H is a highly respected trade association dedicated to serving the Texas home care and hospice industry since 1969. Based in Austin, it advocates for ethical practices, quality, and economic viability. Their mission is to advance home care and hospice as the leading solution for safe and innovative healthcare, guided by values of leadership, inclusion, integrity, trust, excellence, and innovation.