Tax Sale Success in the Online Tax Lien Sales in August and September – Free Webinar with Joanne Musa the Tax Lien Lady®
The Webinar is free for all to attend live, and the replay will be made available for a limited time to everyone who registers for the webinar.
East Stroudsburg, PA, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joanne Musa, founder of TaxLienLady.com is hosting a free “Tax Sale Success” Webinar on Thursday, August 10 at 7 pm Eastern Time.
A little over a decade ago, there were only a handful of states that had online tax lien sales. Today there are at least 12 states that have online tax lien sales and 3 redeemable deed states with counties that have online tax sales.
Each state conducts its tax sale differently. They have different rules and procedures for tax sales. On top of that, each online platform has a different registration and bidding process. This can make it difficult for new investors.
“Now is a great time to start investing in tax liens. With rising interest rates, the competition for tax liens from big hedge funds that are leveraged should calm down. This is because the leveraged funds cannot continue to pay high premiums or bid rates down too low when they are paying more for their leveraged funds,” stated Ms. Musa
“I’m hosting this webinar to give individual investors the knowledge they need to get started now and get their first or next tax lien in the next couple of months,” she added.
The live webinar, “Online Tax Sales in August and September,” is Thursday, August 10, at 7:00 pm Eastern Time! Here is the registration link to attend the webinar live: https://taxlienlady.com/tax-sale-success-webinar
This is great training for new investors who haven’t even started yet. It’s also good for investors who have already purchased some tax liens and want to know how to get better deals.
Find out:
Which states have online tax lien sales coming up in August and September?
Which of these tax sales are the better ones to attend?
Where do these tax sales take place?
How much money is really needed to be a profitable investor.
The Webinar is free for all to attend live, and the replay will be made available for a limited time to everyone who registers for the webinar. Learn which online tax lien sales are happening in the next few weeks and how you can participate in them.
There is no cost to register, but seats are limited, so register now at https://taxlienlady.com/tax-sale-success-webinar to reserve your spot.
A little over a decade ago, there were only a handful of states that had online tax lien sales. Today there are at least 12 states that have online tax lien sales and 3 redeemable deed states with counties that have online tax sales.
Each state conducts its tax sale differently. They have different rules and procedures for tax sales. On top of that, each online platform has a different registration and bidding process. This can make it difficult for new investors.
“Now is a great time to start investing in tax liens. With rising interest rates, the competition for tax liens from big hedge funds that are leveraged should calm down. This is because the leveraged funds cannot continue to pay high premiums or bid rates down too low when they are paying more for their leveraged funds,” stated Ms. Musa
“I’m hosting this webinar to give individual investors the knowledge they need to get started now and get their first or next tax lien in the next couple of months,” she added.
The live webinar, “Online Tax Sales in August and September,” is Thursday, August 10, at 7:00 pm Eastern Time! Here is the registration link to attend the webinar live: https://taxlienlady.com/tax-sale-success-webinar
This is great training for new investors who haven’t even started yet. It’s also good for investors who have already purchased some tax liens and want to know how to get better deals.
Find out:
Which states have online tax lien sales coming up in August and September?
Which of these tax sales are the better ones to attend?
Where do these tax sales take place?
How much money is really needed to be a profitable investor.
The Webinar is free for all to attend live, and the replay will be made available for a limited time to everyone who registers for the webinar. Learn which online tax lien sales are happening in the next few weeks and how you can participate in them.
There is no cost to register, but seats are limited, so register now at https://taxlienlady.com/tax-sale-success-webinar to reserve your spot.
Contact
Tax Lien Lady L.L.C.Contact
Joanne Musa
1-908-391-3277
http://www.taxlienlady.com
http://taxlieninvestingtips.com/2015/04/24/tax-lien-investing-boot-camp/
Joanne Musa
1-908-391-3277
http://www.taxlienlady.com
http://taxlieninvestingtips.com/2015/04/24/tax-lien-investing-boot-camp/
Categories