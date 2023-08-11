4-Channel Fiber Optic ABC Switch with Ethernet & GUI Remote Control
Electro Standards Laboratories introduces Model 6312 Fiber Optic Switch with 4-Channels to simultaneously switch between A, B, and C positions to quickly switch data over from one port to another.
Cranston, RI, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Electro Standards Laboratories of Cranston, RI has just added the Model 6312 4-Channel LC Duplex ABC Swith to the QuickSwitch® fiber optic line of network switches. The Model 6312 has four channels of switching simultaneously switching between the A, B, C, positions for each channel using three independent pushbuttons. Therefore, by pressing the A button, all four channels will switch to the A position, and so on. This product is great for digital operations of corporate, military, and government businesses, ie. information technology research/projects, sharing and transferring data across devices, and enabling communication between devices.
Each fiber port is LC Duplex, Mutimode, 62.5/125 micron, and support a wavelength of 1300nm. All fiber signals are switched via break-before-make MEMS based mirror switch technology. The model is transparent to data speed and format. This switch improves network efficiency by allowing the sharing of peripherals without the need to plug and unplug cables.
For more information about this switch please visit https://www.electrostandards.com/catalog-306312-model-6312-lc-duplex-abcd-fiber-optic-switch-with-ethernet-and-gui.html
For information about other network switches, cables, and more from Electro Standards Laboratories contact 401-943-1164 or visit https://www.electrostandards.com/ to explore hundreds of products. All ES Labs products are available for export. Government agencies should contact Electro Standards for GSA pricing on COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) network switches.
Tina Corticelli, Marketing Manager
Electro Standards Laboratories
36 Western Industrial Drive, Cranston, RI 02921
Tel: 401-943-1164
Fax: 401-946-5790
Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com
https://www.electrostandards.com/
