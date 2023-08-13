Leading Chiropractic Practice in Galveston County Broadens Its Scope Into a Multidisciplinary Care Practice
Dickinson, TX, August 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Donna Sanders, DC has had a prominent chiropractic center that has been dedicated to enhancing patients' health and well-being for over 30 years. She is proud to announce the broadening of services to become a comprehensive multidisciplinary practice, now named Wellness First Medical Center.
This new evolution will mark a significant milestone by providing respective top-notch healthcare solutions to the community, led by Dr. Dorothy Merritt MD, the medical director, and Dr. Sanders DC, a Chiropractor. Dr. Sanders, DC, has been a driving force behind the former practice's success and reputation for exceptional chiropractic care. With decades of experience and a passion for patient-centered treatment, Dr. Sanders has built a loyal patient base that relies on her expertise to address musculoskeletal issues effectively.
In addition to the renowned chiropractic care, the practice now offers an extensive range of medical services to cater to diverse healthcare needs by licensed medical professionals. Among the notable medical providers joining the practice are:
Dr. Dorothy Merritt, MD, Medical Director, a highly experienced medical practitioner in Galveston County, Texas, with a career spanning over three decades. Dr. Merritt completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Baylor in Houston in 1987 and has since been dedicated to delivering exceptional medical care to the community.
Gregory N. Mrozinski APRN, FNP-C, an esteemed healthcare professional known for his integrated treatment approach that combines natural and mainstream medical practices. With a commitment to helping patients achieve and maintain optimal health, Gregory brings a wealth of knowledge to Wellness First Medical Center.
The multidisciplinary approach at Wellness First Medical Center is a synergistic collaboration of individual respective practitioners, working together seamlessly to provide patients with comprehensive and well-rounded care. This integrated approach means that patients can benefit from a broader spectrum of treatments by distinct qualified providers to address not only the symptoms but also the underlying causes of various health conditions.
"Our mission has always been to improve the lives of our patients, and our transition to a multidisciplinary practice with medical professionals is a testament to that commitment. By combining the expertise of distinct care of our chiropractors, medical doctors, and advanced practice providers, we can offer a truly holistic approach to healthcare," said Dr. Sanders, Wellness First Medical Center.
Dr Sanders and the entire team at Wellness First Medical Center are excited about this new phase and are confident that the multidisciplinary approach will further enhance patient outcomes and overall well-being. Patients can continue to rely on the practice's core values of compassion, integrity, and personalized care.
For more information about the expanded services now available at Wellness First Medical Center, or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://www.wellnessfirstmedicalcenter.com or call (281) 337-3337.
Dr. Donna Sanders, DC
(281) 337-3337
https://www.wellnessfirstmedicalcenter.com
