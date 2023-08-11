Andrew Barnes Jamieson Coming Home for Free Celebratory Concert of Piano Improvisation

7 p.m., Saturday August 19 at 460 Lake Street, Oak Park 60302. Pilgrim Congregational Church welcomes home Oak Park River Forest High School graduate, Andrew Barnes Jamieson, along with friends, baritone, Dr. Darnell Ishmel and Spiritual Practitioner, Soyinka Rahim, to perform innovative, re-imagined and re-interpreted music and movement.