Andrew Barnes Jamieson Coming Home for Free Celebratory Concert of Piano Improvisation
7 p.m., Saturday August 19 at 460 Lake Street, Oak Park 60302. Pilgrim Congregational Church welcomes home Oak Park River Forest High School graduate, Andrew Barnes Jamieson, along with friends, baritone, Dr. Darnell Ishmel and Spiritual Practitioner, Soyinka Rahim, to perform innovative, re-imagined and re-interpreted music and movement.
Oak Park, IL, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pilgrim Congregational Church is excited to welcome home Oak Park River Forest High School graduate, Andrew Barnes Jamieson, along with friends, baritone, Dr. Darnell Ishmel and Spiritual Practitioner, Soyinka Rahim, to perform innovative, re-imagined and re-interpreted music and movement.
During the three years the world struggled with Covid, Andrew was creating and livestreaming a series of over 1,000 improvisational pieces conceived and envisioned as a nonverbal way of exploring our deepest questions during the challenging pandemic. This coming concert will allow Andrew to conclude the series with #1111, an improvised solo piece, in the Improvisation/Imagination/Celebration Concert, live at Pilgrim Congregational Church on Saturday, August 19 at 7 pm at 460 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
Andrew studied music composition and graduated from Northwestern University in Evanston in 2010. During that time, he was the pianist for two African American churches where he says he learned a “large body of gospel songs and developed a sophisticated understanding of gospel keyboard planning.” This eventually led him to the City of Refuge UCC in Oakland, California where he plays piano and currently lives. Andrew has also composed a broad collection of music including the chamber opera, Heaven Down Here in 2014.
Soyinka Rahim is a Grassroots Spiritual Practitioner from Oakland, California. She is the creator of BIBOLOVE.US which stands for “Breath In, Breath Out LOVE.US” https://www.bibolove.us/. She is also an energizing and engaging facilitator, artist, singer and songwriter who will join Andrew in creating some original music that will involve audience participation.
No stranger to this area, Dr. Darnell Ishmel’s stirring baritone voice has brought many listeners to tears. Darnell is a Michigan native who is also a world-traveled activist and visionary. He and Andrew have performed together across the U.S. During this concert, they will share “some of our recent reinterpretations of traditional music to both challenge and inspire” us with compositions that are rooted in Darnell’s deep relationship with both European and African American musical traditions.
With Joan Hutchinson-Clearfield as Minister of Music and a space with incredible acoustics, Pilgrim Congregational Church is increasingly becoming one of the area’s go-to venues for great music of all kinds, religious and secular. There was a blues concert with Pierre Lacocque and Mississippi Heat this past June, a concert on August 8 with the local Sounds Good Choir and more music to come in October. For information call 708-848-5660 or visit the website at www,pilgrimoakpark.org.
Pilgrim Congregational Church is a diverse community of Christians who come together to worship God and put our faith into action. Through God's call, we center in the Gospel, care for each other, and foster social justice. No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here. Rev. Colin Knapp, Senior Pastor.
