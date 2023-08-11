Author Dan Brown’s New Book, "Sweet Revenge," is an Assortment of Twenty-One Short Stories All About People Seeking Out Revenge Against Those Who Have Done Them Wrong
Recent release “Sweet Revenge,” from Covenant Books author Dan Brown, is a fascinating collection of stories centered around the lives of people who have been wronged or humiliated, and how these events have led them to seek out revenge by any means necessary. Equal parts thrilling and cautionary, "Sweet Revenge" will take readers along for an incredible ride of retribution and vengeance.
Dan Brown, a well-known professional in the field of criminal justice, has completed his new book, "Sweet Revenge": a compelling series of short stories detailing the lengths to which those who have been wronged will go in order to get even and carry out their form of revenge.
Having served as a police officer, prosecutor, and defense counsel, as well as handling more than five hundred felony cases in the past forty years, author Dan Brown has an incredible first-hand depth of knowledge surrounding criminal justice. More recently, the author has served as a professor of criminal justice and political science at Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Professor Brown’s previously published books include “Critical Issues in Criminal Justice,” “Crime Victim” and, most recently, “Justifiable Homicide.”
“Everyone, at some point during their lives, has been humiliated and embarrassed by the actions of someone else,” Brown shares. “It may happen during their school years, during their years in the workplace, or during their marriage. 'Sweet Revenge' is a collection of twenty-one short stories analyzing cases where a person has been embarrassed and humiliated, and the means by which 'the victim' gets revenge against the person that embarrassed or humiliated them.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dan Brown’s new book is a powerful look at the ways in which the drive for revenge can forever change a person, leading them down a dangerous path that all too often many cannot return from. Expertly paced and poignant, “Sweet Revenge” delivers an unforgettable ride that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Sweet Revenge” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
