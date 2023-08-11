Author Dan Brown’s New Book, "Sweet Revenge," is an Assortment of Twenty-One Short Stories All About People Seeking Out Revenge Against Those Who Have Done Them Wrong

Recent release “Sweet Revenge,” from Covenant Books author Dan Brown, is a fascinating collection of stories centered around the lives of people who have been wronged or humiliated, and how these events have led them to seek out revenge by any means necessary. Equal parts thrilling and cautionary, "Sweet Revenge" will take readers along for an incredible ride of retribution and vengeance.