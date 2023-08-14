Aundray Alexander Dawson’s Newly Released "Chai Zakar: Life Remembers" is an Intimate Look Into the Author’s Spiritual Revelation and Growth
“Chai Zakar: Life Remembers,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aundray Alexander Dawson, is an engaging autobiographical work that finds a story of profound love and commitment to finding closeness with Christ.
New York, NY, August 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Chai Zakar: Life Remembers”: an engaging look into the author’s most cherished and challenging experiences. “Chai Zakar: Life Remembers” is the creation of published author Aundray Alexander Dawson.
Dawson shares, “Men whisper of the secret things. Men seek to find the profundity of the ponderings of God’s heart. I am one of these men—I sought the ever searching of infinity; I pondered the mechanics of its quickening. Also do men yearn for the clasp of love—the lavishing of the hearts luster for in the heart lay the light of all man. All people seek these wonders, and all flesh ponders upon these floundering thoughts of the deep. Yea, even I, Aundray, hath sought what the infinite holds in its keep. Traverse with me, and I shall tellest thee of a tale—one of seeking in the deep waters, one of flames of fire upon the soul. Venture with me upon the vastness of the outskirts of the deep vessels of waters of wisdom. Dash thy foot with me in the valiant heat of the luminous sun to know the circuits of love.
“My tale is the telling of a lad, seeking in the shadows of the deep to find power and godhood. In the end, I found respect in Christ. He alone is the God of all things. In turn, in mine own foresight, as I asked the Lord for might—but not to conquer, rather to bestow a love that is in the likeness of His that it be so I bestow it to one who cares not for me. In this peradventure, I fulfill the challenge I made to the wicked one: that all things are therefore used for the excellency of God’s love. Liken a Spartan in the ways of the mind, I held her memory within. I phalanxes inside the province of the heart and mine chi zakar was forged. All wisdom and love to our King, yea, to our God. For He fulfilled in me this thing; he who hath ears to hear, come thither, read on, and pronounce the tale in thine minds.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aundray Alexander Dawson’s new book will entertain and inspire as readers reflect on the author’s impactful message.
