Neill Grant’s Newly Released "Words of Wisdom From a Christian Mentor" is an Informative Resource That Explores a Variety of Key Skills for Adulthood
“Words of Wisdom From a Christian Mentor: Practical, Real-Life, and Holistic Advice for the Graduate Transitioning into Adulthood,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Neill Grant, offers readers insightful guidance on how to navigate the challenges of bridging the gap from adolescence into adulthood and beyond.
Sugar Land, TX, August 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Words of Wisdom From a Christian Mentor: Practical, Real-Life, and Holistic Advice for the Graduate Transitioning into Adulthood”: a powerful reminder of the many skills and new experiences awaiting those freshly entering their adult experience. “Words of Wisdom From a Christian Mentor: Practical, Real-Life, and Holistic Advice for the Graduate Transitioning into Adulthood” is the creation of published author Neill Grant, a degreed chemical engineer who spent his career working for large engineering and construction companies building hydrocarbon-processing facilities in the oil, gas, and refining industries. He became a born-again Christian in his thirties and subsequently enjoyed numerous international assignments with his wife, living in six foreign countries, while working on various phases of these world-scale projects. While he spent most of his career as a project manager/director, he also managed the chemical engineering and engineering departments. He now resides in Sugar Land, Texas, with his wife of fifty-one years, enjoying retirement while volunteering, mentoring, exercising, golfing, and doing maintenance projects as needed.
Grant shares, “Ever wish you could find one book for yourself or as an indispensable gift to a child/grandchild that would not only provide instruction on writing a resume, furnish guidance in a job interview and also offer key principles for positive growth in your first job?
“Could this single source also provide specific instructions on how best to manage your money; help develop critical personal attributes like keeping a positive attitude and being dependable; while most significantly, helping to understand the extreme importance of living a healthy lifestyle? Might this also give direction for improving your spiritual life?
“The book addresses some of the most relevant and practical issues you will face in this new era of your life and is signified by your looking at the beautiful sunrise and experiencing the start of a new day. Transitioning from being a student can be a very trying time in undertaking the daunting task of deciding how to spend the next forty years of your life and this book will help guide you through this stressful period.
“Part one of the book has twenty-one chapters providing valuable counsel related to your personal, financial, and business lives. Part two comprises a third of the book and provides thirteen chapters addressing key issues written to enhance your spiritual life. These are all practical, Biblically-oriented issues and are non-political or preaching in nature, but simply provided to enrich and strengthen your spiritual walk.
“The author’s goal is to deliver comprehensive, practical and holistic advice to enrich all aspects of the 18 to 28-year-old’s transitioning life; while helping to avoid some of life’s trials experienced by the author and facilitate learning from his numerous life experiences.
“For more information, please visit his website at newgradadvice.com.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Neill Grant’s new book will provide a practical resource that encourages and empowers upcoming adults in their professional, personal, and spiritual pursuits.
Consumers can purchase “Words of Wisdom From a Christian Mentor: Practical, Real-Life, and Holistic Advice for the Graduate Transitioning into Adulthood” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Words of Wisdom From a Christian Mentor: Practical, Real-Life, and Holistic Advice for the Graduate Transitioning into Adulthood,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Grant shares, “Ever wish you could find one book for yourself or as an indispensable gift to a child/grandchild that would not only provide instruction on writing a resume, furnish guidance in a job interview and also offer key principles for positive growth in your first job?
“Could this single source also provide specific instructions on how best to manage your money; help develop critical personal attributes like keeping a positive attitude and being dependable; while most significantly, helping to understand the extreme importance of living a healthy lifestyle? Might this also give direction for improving your spiritual life?
“The book addresses some of the most relevant and practical issues you will face in this new era of your life and is signified by your looking at the beautiful sunrise and experiencing the start of a new day. Transitioning from being a student can be a very trying time in undertaking the daunting task of deciding how to spend the next forty years of your life and this book will help guide you through this stressful period.
“Part one of the book has twenty-one chapters providing valuable counsel related to your personal, financial, and business lives. Part two comprises a third of the book and provides thirteen chapters addressing key issues written to enhance your spiritual life. These are all practical, Biblically-oriented issues and are non-political or preaching in nature, but simply provided to enrich and strengthen your spiritual walk.
“The author’s goal is to deliver comprehensive, practical and holistic advice to enrich all aspects of the 18 to 28-year-old’s transitioning life; while helping to avoid some of life’s trials experienced by the author and facilitate learning from his numerous life experiences.
“For more information, please visit his website at newgradadvice.com.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Neill Grant’s new book will provide a practical resource that encourages and empowers upcoming adults in their professional, personal, and spiritual pursuits.
Consumers can purchase “Words of Wisdom From a Christian Mentor: Practical, Real-Life, and Holistic Advice for the Graduate Transitioning into Adulthood” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Words of Wisdom From a Christian Mentor: Practical, Real-Life, and Holistic Advice for the Graduate Transitioning into Adulthood,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories