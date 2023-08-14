R. Mitchell’s Newly Released "Star Pop" is an Imaginative Adventure of Otherworldly Mischief
“Star Pop,” from Christian Faith Publishing author R. Mitchell, is a delightful juvenile fiction that encourages the imagination as readers explore with a series of evermore creative creatures from outer space.
Cibolo, TX, August 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Star Pop”: a lighthearted adventure that encourages readers to question the possibility of what has yet to be discovered. “Star Pop” is the creation of published author R. Mitchell, who was born in a small town near Houston, Texas. Immediately after high school, he joined the military, serving honorably in the United States Army. While serving during the Gulf War, he received various awards, medals, academic honors, and achievements. Shortly after his military service, he attended St. Philip’s College in San Antonio, Texas, where he majored in art and art history. He would later attend Wayland Baptist University.
Mitchell shares, “Star Pop is a fun and playful look at the possibility of alien worlds and the awe-inspiring hope of what-if. It is a fun, zany, and exciting mix of colorful characters which enliven the imagination.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, R. Mitchell’s new book will delight and entertain readers of any age as they discover a band of unique and enjoyable creatures.
Consumers can purchase “Star Pop” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Star Pop,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
