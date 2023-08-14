Lucie Ling-Ning Yang’s Newly Released "Ubbi Goes on Vacation" is a Charming Tale of a Special Bear’s Vacation That Offers a Fun Story with Helpful Travel Information
“Ubbi Goes on Vacation,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lucie Ling-Ning Yang, is a sweet story of planning, learning, and self-care as a beloved bear enjoys an action-packed vacation.
New York, NY, August 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Ubbi Goes on Vacation”: a delightfully lighthearted and educational reading experience. “Ubbi Goes on Vacation” is the creation of published author Lucie Ling-Ning Yang, who was born in Houma, Louisiana, in 1973 and died in Washington, DC, in 2016. She graduated from Puckett Elementary School and Crockett Middle School in Amarillo, Texas. She graduated from Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, Maryland, and received a BS degree from the University of Maryland in College Park. She was awarded President’s Scholarship for four years to attend the University of Maryland. She received Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP) to attend the UCSF School of Medicine in California after graduating from the University of Maryland in 1994. She received MD PHD from UCSF and became Division Director at FDA, CDER, Office of Generic Drugs, until her death.
Yang shares, “This book, Ubbi Goes on Vacation, is interesting and educational.
“It is interesting because Ubbi participates in planning the trip from the beginning, talks to friends using the old-model mobile phone at poolside, sits in the life ring as a lifeguard, and relaxes on the inflatable float in a pool accompanied by balls but not toy animals.
“This book is also educational. Ubbi looks in the mirror every morning to make sure her appearance is presentable before starting her daily activities. She learns that parrots can imitate people’s talking, that the lamps on top of the lighthouse give out powerful light that can be seen up to eighteen miles at sea, and that the avocado is also known as 'alligator pear.'
“On her vacation, Ubbi also visited the local library, grocery store, and flea market. Because of her good trip planning, she visited many places and had an enjoyable vacation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lucie Ling-Ning Yang’s new book will delight young readers while offering helpful information that will come in handy later in life.
Consumers can purchase “Ubbi Goes on Vacation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ubbi Goes on Vacation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Yang shares, “This book, Ubbi Goes on Vacation, is interesting and educational.
“It is interesting because Ubbi participates in planning the trip from the beginning, talks to friends using the old-model mobile phone at poolside, sits in the life ring as a lifeguard, and relaxes on the inflatable float in a pool accompanied by balls but not toy animals.
“This book is also educational. Ubbi looks in the mirror every morning to make sure her appearance is presentable before starting her daily activities. She learns that parrots can imitate people’s talking, that the lamps on top of the lighthouse give out powerful light that can be seen up to eighteen miles at sea, and that the avocado is also known as 'alligator pear.'
“On her vacation, Ubbi also visited the local library, grocery store, and flea market. Because of her good trip planning, she visited many places and had an enjoyable vacation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lucie Ling-Ning Yang’s new book will delight young readers while offering helpful information that will come in handy later in life.
Consumers can purchase “Ubbi Goes on Vacation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ubbi Goes on Vacation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories