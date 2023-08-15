George Springer’s Newly Released "Living in His Garden" is an Uplifting Devotional That Will Speak to the Spirit of the Outdoorsman
“Living in His Garden,” from Christian Faith Publishing author George Springer, is a heartfelt message of God’s love and the wonder of His creation that provides a useful resource for daily spiritual exercise.
Beaumont, TX, August 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Living in His Garden”: a celebration of the interconnectedness of nature and spiritual growth opportunities. “Living in His Garden” is the creation of published author George Springer.
The author is writing through his life adventures in the outdoors, sharing on what has been revealed spiritually and in personal thoughts during these adventures. After all, writing is just thoughts transformed into written word. This book is exactly that, adventurous reflections paired with God’s word in simple devotional form.
The author, George Springer, brings moments to life with each step in the wild. Discover its simple language and expressions of admiration for God and God’s creation with the truths of His word. This book of devotions and reflections is for the new believer or seasoned follower as well as for the one who is just now starting to seek Him.
While everyone needs to hear the good news of Christ, this book reaches out to the outdoors men and women, connecting the passion of the outdoors with a passion for the creator who created all life for our enjoyment. Bringing an awareness and/or a renewed love for the Father is the author’s hope, to inspire outdoors men and women to capture their moments in the wild with the awe of the Father. While on an outdoor adventure of fishing, hunting, camping, and backpacking, a deeper understanding of His Word comes to life.
Planting the seed to providing time to praise, worship, pray or just talking with Christ while casting a line or walking a trail or waiting for the morning sun, He is there. Preparing us to carry Him into our everyday life.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, George Springer’s new book pairs vibrant imagery and helpful reflections for the enjoyment and encouragement of believers both new and established.
Consumers can purchase “Living in His Garden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Living in His Garden,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
