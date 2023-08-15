Jane Gorbury’s Newly Released "Different But Not" is a Fun Lyrical Adventure That Offers an Important Lesson on What Truly Matters
“Different But Not,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jane Gorbury, is an enjoyable narrative that brings readers food for thought in terms of what truly makes a person beautiful.
New York, NY, August 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Different But Not”: a key lesson on how to treat others. “Different But Not” is the creation of published author Jane Gorbury.
Gorbury shares, “You don’t have to look very hard to see how different people are, especially those with disabilities or birth defects. It’s much harder however to see how we are the same. This is a book on how to look past the outside appearance to find the person’s true beauty within.
“Different but Not is the story of a village full of people who are beautiful on the outside, but sadly their insides were ugly. They needed to learn that true beauty comes from within. A young boy who is different comes into their village and changes what it means to be beautiful.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jane Gorbury’s new book will entertain young readers while teaching an important lesson on the true source of one’s beauty and proves that an ugly heart can cause others pain.
Consumers can purchase “Different But Not” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Different But Not,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
