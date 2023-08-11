THINKWARE Announces Rideshare and Fleet Dash Cam Deals
Many of THINKWARE's best selling dash cams are on sale.
San Francisco, CA, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- World leading dash cam brand, THINKWARE, has announced its Rideshare and Fleet promotional event. As part of the promotion, THINKWARE is offering discounts on many of its latest fleet and rideshare-ready dash cams.
Geared towards rideshare operators, drivers, and fleet managers, this limited-time event runs from August 7th to 13th, offering exclusive discounts on several THINKWARE dash cam bundles, including:
● F200 PRO 2CH Rideshare Bundle: (MSRP: $199.99; Sale: $149.99)
Elevate peace of mind with front and interior infrared camera coverage, delivering comprehensive dual protection for your drive.
● F200 PRO 3CH Rideshare Bundle: (MSRP: $329.99; Sale: $249.99)
Protection throughout your journey. Equipped with front, back, and interior cameras that cover all aspects of your driving experience.
● 360 Protection Bundle: (MSRP: $299.99; Sale: $199.99)
Upgrade your driving experience with 360° protection. Capture every angle with an interior infrared camera and two exterior side view cameras, ensuring safety and security throughout your drive.
● Cargo Bundle: (MSRP: $349.99; Sale: $249.99)
Experience enhanced visibility day and night with an exterior infrared camera and two exterior side view cameras. Capture crystal-clear footage even in low-light conditions while gaining extensive coverage of your vehicle’s surroundings.
● Heavy Duty Bundle: (MSRP: $449.99; Sale: $349.99)
Elevate your external recording capabilities with complete exterior infrared camera coverage – the perfect addition for capturing moments beyond the reach of traditional dash cams.
The safety of drivers and passengers is a top priority for any rideshare or fleet operator. Dash Cams act as vigilant co-pilots, providing an extra layer of protection on every trip. With high-definition video recording and wide-angle lenses, THINKWARE dash cams are equipped to capture crucial evidence in case of accidents, disputes, or unruly passengers, ensuring a transparent and accountable environment.
Dash cam deals seekers can seize the opportunity while enjoying a wide selection of THINKWARE models and accessories to choose from. Also available for discount will be the U1000, Q1000, X700, F790, F70, and X800 models, as well THINKWARE’s iVolt Xtra External Battery, iVolt Mini External Battery, and Radar Module.
For more information, visit the THINKWARE website at https://thinkwarestore.com/rideshare-bundles-us.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
