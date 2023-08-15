Author James R. Hale’s New Book, "Dug the Groundhog," is an Engaging and Delightfully Illustrated Children’s Book Based on a True Story from Mr. Hale’s Backyard
Recent release “Dug the Groundhog,” from Page Publishing author James R. Hale, is a charming and engaging illustrated book for readers of all ages that shares actual scenes that took place in Mr. Hale’s backyard involving the titular groundhog and Mr. Hale’s Garden.
Indianapolis, IN, August 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James R. Hale, who was born on January 28, 1970, in downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, has completed his new book, “Dug the Groundhog”: an entertaining children’s story that follows Mr. Hale, who loves to grow vegetables in his garden in his backyard and works hard to maintain them—until one day, he noticed something terribly different around his tomato plants. After a few days of closely watching his garden, he meets Dug the Groundhog.
Author James R. Hale went to the school for adult learning at the University of Indianapolis, where he received his bachelor’s degree in liberal studies in 2014 at the age of forty-six. James has three adult children. James enjoys fishing, traveling, and cooking on his grill.
James writes, “Mr. Hale lives in the suburb of Indianapolis and loves to grow food in his garden. He has a really small yard, so he makes good use of raised beds and what he calls vertical gardening. Even though he only has a little space to grow things, he does manage to grow a lot of vegetables. He grows things like tomatoes, green beans, potatoes, beets, cucumbers, onions, broccoli, jalapeños, bell peppers, and a variety of spices.”
Published by Page Publishing, James R. Hale’s interesting tale invites readers to come inside the covers of this book for a journey of a lifetime.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Dug the Groundhog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
