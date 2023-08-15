Author James R. Hale’s New Book, "Dug the Groundhog," is an Engaging and Delightfully Illustrated Children’s Book Based on a True Story from Mr. Hale’s Backyard

Recent release “Dug the Groundhog,” from Page Publishing author James R. Hale, is a charming and engaging illustrated book for readers of all ages that shares actual scenes that took place in Mr. Hale’s backyard involving the titular groundhog and Mr. Hale’s Garden.