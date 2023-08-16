Author Eric Davidson’s New Book, "Downpour," is a Thought-Provoking Assortment of Short Stories That Will Touch the Reader's Very Soul and Reflect Upon Life's Moments
Recent release “Downpour,” from Page Publishing author Eric Davidson, is a powerful collection of short stories aimed at inspiring readers work through the trials of life to create a future with their own hard work and perseverance. Throughout each story, Davidson weaves a beautiful and touching message that explores both the struggles of the human condition, as well as the guiding light of God.
Edgewood, WA, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eric Davidson, a loving husband and father, has completed his new book, “Downpour”: a captivating series of short stories designed to uplift readers and help inspire them to work towards a better future, all while following the path of the Lord and forging an everlasting relationship with him through their faith.
A published author since 2018, Eric Davidson has operated as a commercial truck driver since 1994 and has been an ordained minister since 1988. Currently, he resides in the Pacific Northwest with his beloved wife Annamarie of fifteen years, and their son, Giovanni.
Published by Page Publishing, Eric Davidson’s engaging work came about after the success of his first release, “Birthright,” which left readers desperate for more and anticipating a follow up. Thus, Davidson immediately set to work on his second novel, “Downpour,” which he described as “a more extensive collection of gripping stories sprinkled with the Spirit of God, encouraging the reader to hold on to a brighter tomorrow!”
Containing both old and new characters, Davidson’s writings are sure to warm the hearts and souls of his readers as they follow along on each emotionally stirring journey that is sure to remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Downpour” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
