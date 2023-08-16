Author Eric Davidson’s New Book, "Downpour," is a Thought-Provoking Assortment of Short Stories That Will Touch the Reader's Very Soul and Reflect Upon Life's Moments

Recent release “Downpour,” from Page Publishing author Eric Davidson, is a powerful collection of short stories aimed at inspiring readers work through the trials of life to create a future with their own hard work and perseverance. Throughout each story, Davidson weaves a beautiful and touching message that explores both the struggles of the human condition, as well as the guiding light of God.