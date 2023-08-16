Authors Fred Horrell and Carrie Hutchinson’s New Book, "Blind Zeus," Follows the President and His Wife Who Become Trapped in a Rural Town and Must Hide Their Identities

Recent release “Blind Zeus,” from Page Publishing authors Fred Horrell and Carrie Hutchinson, is the thrilling story of President Bentley and First Lady Susan, who lose most of their secret service members while away on a fishing trip to a natural disaster. Stuck in a small town with no way out, they're forced to keep their identities a secret until they can return home with their remaining agent.