Authors Fred Horrell and Carrie Hutchinson’s New Book, "Blind Zeus," Follows the President and His Wife Who Become Trapped in a Rural Town and Must Hide Their Identities
Recent release “Blind Zeus,” from Page Publishing authors Fred Horrell and Carrie Hutchinson, is the thrilling story of President Bentley and First Lady Susan, who lose most of their secret service members while away on a fishing trip to a natural disaster. Stuck in a small town with no way out, they're forced to keep their identities a secret until they can return home with their remaining agent.
Winter Haven, FL, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fred Horrell and Carrie Hutchinson have completed their new book, “Blind Zeus”: a gripping and compelling novel that centers around the President of the United States and the First Lady who have become trapped in a remote community following a tragic accident while on vacation. With no way of contacting the outside world, they’re forced to hide their identity until they can find a way back home or risk the danger they could incur if they come clean.
“What would happen if the President and First Lady secretly snuck away on a weekend fishing trip to East Tennessee?” write Horrell and Hutchinson. “Six Secret Service agents accompanied them for protection and planned to return early Monday morning. It would have been perfect except for Mother Nature’s unexpected catastrophe. After watching five out of six of their Secret Service agents fall to their death with the collapsing bridge, they find themselves thrust into an impossible situation. Should the President and First Lady hide their identities from those helping to save their remaining agent?
“While Nurse Shelby Ford tends to the injured Brandon Dyson, they embark on a roller-coaster ride of mixed emotions, ranging from contempt to hate to eventually even love.
“President Bentley and the First Lady Susan are isolated from the rest of the world, trapped in a rural community. No electricity. No cell phone service. Limited fresh water and food. Will their Christian faith remain intact as a multitude of circumstances threaten to overwhelm everyone? Others had to be searching for America’s first family? But where are they?”
Published by Page Publishing, Fred Horrell and Carrie Hutchinson’s engaging tale is dedicated to both Fred’s brother Steve, as well as Fred’s best friend and Carrie’s devoted and loving husband, Thomas Hutchinson. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Fred and Carrie weave an unforgettable and spell-binding novel that is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. As President Bentley and his wife continue their charade, the question arises of how long they’ll be able to remain in Ragland Bottom before their true identities get out.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Blind Zeus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
