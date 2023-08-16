Author A.B. Croucher’s New Book, "Bright Nights," is an Engrossing Novel That Follows One Seeker’s Journey to Find Their Place in the World After They Lose Their Memory
Recent release “Bright Nights,” from Page Publishing author A.B. Croucher, follows a young seeker who wakes atop a column of the earth at the center of a massive crater with no memory of who they are or what’s happened.
New York, NY, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A.B. Croucher, a Canadian author born in Newfoundland and raised in near-equal parts between Nova Scotia and Southern Ontario, has completed their new book, “Bright Nights”: the gripping and potent next chapter of the “Shift” book series.
With the only other person alongside them dead, they’re forced to face a very different world from the one we know.
The Shifted continue to fight for their place in what’s left of the planet, some simply wishing to exist while others seek domination. For the seeker, however, it’s a struggle simply to try and find who they are, constantly discovering seemingly impossible things both about themselves and those around them. As things unfold and what’s left of life on earth fights to survive, they find themselves occasionally posing the same question: Should they want to remember?
Author A.B. Croucher is currently based in the nation’s capital, Ottawa. Involved in a number of art forms, they began writing in 2012, during a high school book-writing competition and started getting seriously involved after having won first the subsequent year across a number of schools. Although they use an alternate name for their published works, their titles retain their first person, dynamic narrative, and somewhat dark undertones across the many genres their poems and stories span online.
Croucher writes, “Shaking myself out of that trail of thought, I start scooting over to the edge of the pillar on all fours, terrified it might collapse at any moment. Lying down on my belly once I reach it, I risk a peek over the edge. Which I instantly regret. Pushing myself away from it with much less caution than I had getting myself there, I’m forced to just hold my brain in my skull until the nausea and dizziness subsides. Oh god, that was high. Oh god, how am I even still sitting here? I can’t believe I survived whatever happened only to end up trapped up here with no way down. Well, no sane way down.”
Published by Page Publishing, A.B. Croucher’s tale of lost souls invites readers to discover how this gripping journey unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Bright Nights” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
With the only other person alongside them dead, they’re forced to face a very different world from the one we know.
The Shifted continue to fight for their place in what’s left of the planet, some simply wishing to exist while others seek domination. For the seeker, however, it’s a struggle simply to try and find who they are, constantly discovering seemingly impossible things both about themselves and those around them. As things unfold and what’s left of life on earth fights to survive, they find themselves occasionally posing the same question: Should they want to remember?
Author A.B. Croucher is currently based in the nation’s capital, Ottawa. Involved in a number of art forms, they began writing in 2012, during a high school book-writing competition and started getting seriously involved after having won first the subsequent year across a number of schools. Although they use an alternate name for their published works, their titles retain their first person, dynamic narrative, and somewhat dark undertones across the many genres their poems and stories span online.
Croucher writes, “Shaking myself out of that trail of thought, I start scooting over to the edge of the pillar on all fours, terrified it might collapse at any moment. Lying down on my belly once I reach it, I risk a peek over the edge. Which I instantly regret. Pushing myself away from it with much less caution than I had getting myself there, I’m forced to just hold my brain in my skull until the nausea and dizziness subsides. Oh god, that was high. Oh god, how am I even still sitting here? I can’t believe I survived whatever happened only to end up trapped up here with no way down. Well, no sane way down.”
Published by Page Publishing, A.B. Croucher’s tale of lost souls invites readers to discover how this gripping journey unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Bright Nights” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories