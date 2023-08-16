Treniese Gill’s New Book, "Feelings Shmeelings: Nothing Went My Way Today," is the Story of a Girl Who Tries to Get on with Her Day, Even Though Everything Goes Wrong
Recent release “Feelings Shmeelings: Nothing Went My Way Today,” from Page Publishing author Treniese Gill, is the story of a girl whose disaster of a morning reminds young readers that it’s okay to ask for help and that things can always turn around for the better.
Victorville, CA, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Treniese Gill, who has dedicated this book to her children, has completed her new book, “Feelings Shmeelings: Nothing Went My Way Today”: a story about a frustrated girl who feels like the world is stacked against her one challenging morning. Her other published works include “Feelings Shmeelings: I Just Remembered I Missed You.”
The girl wants to get ready for school on her own—she’s eight years old after all—but she begins to doubt her own abilities when everything goes wrong. From falling out of bed, to finding a hair on her toothbrush, to pouring lumpy milk on her cereal, she starts to get caught up in her feelings.
She is ready to throw in the towel and declare herself “done for the day” before she even gets on the school bus, but her mother steps in to help her complete her morning to-do list. Now she is ready to face the day ahead with a positive attitude.
Published by Page Publishing, Gill’s tale will make children laugh along with everything that goes wrong and encourages young readers never to give up and never to be ashamed to ask for assistance.
Readers who wish to experience this heartening and entertaining work can purchase “Feelings Shmeelings: Nothing Went My Way Today” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
