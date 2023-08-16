Treniese Gill’s New Book, "Feelings Shmeelings: Nothing Went My Way Today," is the Story of a Girl Who Tries to Get on with Her Day, Even Though Everything Goes Wrong

Recent release “Feelings Shmeelings: Nothing Went My Way Today,” from Page Publishing author Treniese Gill, is the story of a girl whose disaster of a morning reminds young readers that it’s okay to ask for help and that things can always turn around for the better.