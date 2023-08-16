Author Treniese Gill’s new book, “Feelings Shmeelings: Moving to a New Home,” is a heartwarming and humorous children’s story about a wide range of feelings
Recent release “Feelings Shmeelings: Moving to a New Home,” from Page Publishing author Treniese Gill, is an engaging children’s story that focuses on big feelings children can encounter when moving to a new house.
Victorville, CA, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Treniese Gill has completed the new book, “Feelings Shmeelings: Moving to a New Home”: a delightful children’s story that opens the door for parents to have conversations with children about feelings as they learn and grow.
Published by Page Publishing, Treniese Gill’s entertaining tale follows a young girl as she learns how to deal with the feelings she encounters while moving to a new house.
Told through easy-to-understand rhyming verse, this story features vivid illustrations that help to bring the characters to life.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Feelings Shmeelings: Moving to a New Home" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
