Treniese Gill’s New Book, "Feelings Shmeelings: I Just Remembered I Missed You," is a Heartwarming Story About a Young Girl Who is Having Trouble Dealing with Loss
Recent release “Feelings Shmeelings: I Just Remembered I Missed You,” from Page Publishing author Treniese Gill, is the story of a young girl whose recent loss of a loved one is causing her trouble at school and how she finds the strength to move forward.
Victorville, CA, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Treniese Gill, who dedicated this book to her own mother, whom she misses daily, has completed her new book, “Feelings Shmeelings: I Just Remembered I Missed You”: a story that is designed to help young readers process heavy feelings. Other books in her Feelings Shmeelings series include “Feelings Shmeelings: Nothing Went My Way Today.”
Throughout the story, the young girl has a hard time focusing on her schoolwork because she can’t stop thinking about her loved one. Being too distracted leads her to big trouble when other students laugh, and her anger gets the best of her.
Published by Page Publishing, Gill’s thought-provoking tale tells young readers that physical violence is never the answer, and that even though big feelings are hard, there are tools one can use to process and express feelings in a constructive way.
“Feelings Shmeelings: I Just Remembered I Missed You” lets children see it’s okay to experience ups and downs while grieving and eventually time will help them heal. It gently reminds readers that even though their loved ones may be gone, their love never needs to disappear.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Feelings Shmeelings: I Just Remembered I Missed You” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
