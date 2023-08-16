Treniese Gill’s New Book, "Feelings Shmeelings: I Just Remembered I Missed You," is a Heartwarming Story About a Young Girl Who is Having Trouble Dealing with Loss

Recent release “Feelings Shmeelings: I Just Remembered I Missed You,” from Page Publishing author Treniese Gill, is the story of a young girl whose recent loss of a loved one is causing her trouble at school and how she finds the strength to move forward.