Author Georgia Price’s New Book, "Fast and Foolish Love," is Book Two in the Swoon-Worthy Game of Love Series, Following the Love Story of Mike Jones and Victoria Hudson
Recent release “Fast and Foolish Love,” from Page Publishing author Georgia Price, is light and fun, making readers’ toes curl, and providing lots of laughs along the way, as Mike Jones and Victoria Hudson’s love story takes its twists and turns.
New York, NY, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Georgia Price, who is a wife, mother, scientist, and all-around romance novel fanatic, has completed her new book, “Fast and Foolish Love”: a magnetic love story that follows Mike Jones and Victoria Hudson.
Mike Jones may be new to the NHL, but he has quickly earned his reputation as a playboy. He’s known for his panty-melting smile and outlandishly offhanded comments. He’s been with more women than he likes to admit, and yet there’s only one he wants. One who makes his heart beat faster and his palms sweaty. But he’s been trying to land her for nearly a year, and she’s not falling for his charm.
Victoria Hudson is a sassy, hardworking nurse in one of the busiest emergency departments in Chicago. She’s not interested in hooking up with a ladies’ man, no matter how incredibly hot he is or how much she secretly craves his touch. Instead, she and Jones are friends. Friends who flirt incessantly. Friends who imagine each other naked. Friends who can’t cross that line—or can they?
Author Georgia Price enjoys novels with complex characters who have overcome adversity and make her laugh out loud. She particularly appreciates strong female characters with men who have a little bit of an edge. She tries to find imperfect characters who fit perfectly together. She also loves a good plot twist and sees reading as an escape from the responsibilities of real life. Her goal is to have her stories provide that getaway to readers everywhere.
Price writes, “Loud music blares. The smell of perfume and sweat floods my nostrils as I scan the bar, looking for her. The place is packed, but she’s the only person I want to see. Suddenly, I catch her strolling in with her girlfriends. She’s stunning, and just the sight of her takes my breath away. She’s wearing tight black leather pants that hug her ass, stiletto heels, and a low-cut blouse that leaves just enough to the imagination. I want her. I’ve wanted her forever, and one of these days, she’ll be mine. She’s heading toward the bar when our eyes meet. I feel the same magnetic pull I always do when she’s within a mile radius of me. She gives me a huge smile that lights up the room, and damn, if I’m not a sucker for that smile. She meets me at the bar.”
Published by Page Publishing, Georgia Price’s intriguing tale invites readers to discover how this story about being true to oneself unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this dreamy work can purchase “Fast and Foolish Love” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
