Author Mac Browning’s New Book, "Facing The Storm: Poetry for the Journey," is a Faith-Based Series of Poems Encouraging One to Look to God for Help Through Life's Trials

Recent release “Facing The Storm: Poetry for the Journey,” from Covenant Books author Mac Browning, is a collection of poems revealing the incredible ways in which God can help his followers weather the difficulties that life can often present. No matter how dark a situation may be, Browning's poems will allow readers to see God’s light, and know that the Lord is always ready to help his children.