Author Mac Browning’s New Book, "Facing The Storm: Poetry for the Journey," is a Faith-Based Series of Poems Encouraging One to Look to God for Help Through Life's Trials
Recent release “Facing The Storm: Poetry for the Journey,” from Covenant Books author Mac Browning, is a collection of poems revealing the incredible ways in which God can help his followers weather the difficulties that life can often present. No matter how dark a situation may be, Browning's poems will allow readers to see God’s light, and know that the Lord is always ready to help his children.
Duncanville, TX, August 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mac Browning, a former high school English teacher and missionary who loves to encourage others in their walk with God through poetry, has completed his new book, “Facing The Storm: Poetry for the Journey”: a compelling assortment of poems designed to help inspire readers to seek out the Lord to help in life’s most challenges moments, and trust that he will guide them through it all.
Author Mac Browning earned his MA degree in Global Leadership from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California, and enjoys mentoring individuals who want to grow and develop professionally or personally. The author and his wife, Erika, enjoy selling real estate in the Dallas, Texas, area and spending time with family.
“We all face storms in life; it is merely a fact of life,” shares Browning. “The question becomes, Who or what do we turn to in those trying times? ‘Facing the Storm: Poetry for the Journey’ is my attempt to encourage everyone to seek out and cling to our Heavenly Father. Abiding in His light and truth, resting in His mercy and grace, and stepping out in faith are just a few topics readers will discover in this collection of devotional poems.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mac Browning’s new book draws upon the author’s own experiences throughout life to weave an emotional and stirring journey through poetry that is sure to guide readers towards God and inspire them to forge a lasting relationship with him. Thought-provoking and poignant, “Facing The Storm: Poetry for the Journey” is a beautiful testament to the Lord’s incredible guiding light and is sure to have a lasting impact on readers.
Readers can purchase “Facing The Storm: Poetry for the Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
