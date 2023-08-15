Author N.F. Wolfe’s New Book, “The Dogfood Mystery,” is a Captivating Story of a Small El Paso Neighborhood That is Torn Apart by a Crime Involving Stolen Dog Food
Recent release “The Dogfood Mystery,” from Covenant Books author N.F. Wolfe, is a riveting tale about a small community rattled by the crime of stolen dog food. But as the investigation into this petty theft commences, a sudden twist reveals it might be linked to a far more sinister plot lurking below the surface of this seemingly normal neighborhood.
Germantown, TN, August 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- N.F. Wolfe, a proud mother of one son and grandmother of three, has completed her new book, “The Dogfood Mystery”: a compelling novel that centers around the mysterious circumstances of stolen dog food, and the greater plot that it might be linked to.
Author N.F. Wolfe has spent fifty-six years working for a large medical practice, mostly as the administrator. During those years, the author was a frustrated writer, with little time to devote to her passion. Having retired last year, she is thrilled to be able to share this story with her readers.
Wolfe shares, “When an El Paso neighborhood begins to have mysterious incidents involving pilfering of dog food, fears start to arise that there may be a bigger plan afoot. How do these nocturnal visits relate to a tree house in the Parkers’ backyard?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, N.F. Wolfe’s new book is based on current day events and will take readers on a captivating journey full of surprising twists and turns. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Wolfe weaves an intricate mystery that fans of the genre won’t want to miss.
Readers can purchase “The Dogfood Mystery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author N.F. Wolfe has spent fifty-six years working for a large medical practice, mostly as the administrator. During those years, the author was a frustrated writer, with little time to devote to her passion. Having retired last year, she is thrilled to be able to share this story with her readers.
Wolfe shares, “When an El Paso neighborhood begins to have mysterious incidents involving pilfering of dog food, fears start to arise that there may be a bigger plan afoot. How do these nocturnal visits relate to a tree house in the Parkers’ backyard?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, N.F. Wolfe’s new book is based on current day events and will take readers on a captivating journey full of surprising twists and turns. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Wolfe weaves an intricate mystery that fans of the genre won’t want to miss.
Readers can purchase “The Dogfood Mystery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories