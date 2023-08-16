Author Shante Reed’s New Book, "I Am the One," is a Heartfelt and Stirring Collection of Poems Aimed at Inspiring Those Who Feel They Are Meant to be Different

Recent release “I Am the One,” from Covenant Books author Shante Reed, is a marvelous compilation of faith-based poems and ruminations, designed for readers who feel as if they don't fit in and that there is more for them out there. Through her writings, Reed shares how the Lord helped her through life's challenges and hopes to inspire readers to seek out God to push past one's limits.