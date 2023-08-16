Author Shante Reed’s New Book, "I Am the One," is a Heartfelt and Stirring Collection of Poems Aimed at Inspiring Those Who Feel They Are Meant to be Different
Recent release “I Am the One,” from Covenant Books author Shante Reed, is a marvelous compilation of faith-based poems and ruminations, designed for readers who feel as if they don't fit in and that there is more for them out there. Through her writings, Reed shares how the Lord helped her through life's challenges and hopes to inspire readers to seek out God to push past one's limits.
Manvel, TX, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shante Reed has completed her new book, “I Am the One”: a powerful and compelling series of poems designed to help encourage those who feel as if they are alone in the world and inspire readers to go beyond their limits through forging a relationship with the Lord and accepting Christ as one’s savior.
Raised in rural Georgia, author Shante Reed was born legally blind with no vision in her right eye, but never let this stop her from achieving her goals. After earning an MBA in business, a BA in sociology, and an AS in early childhood education, Reed relocated to California, where she strengthened her faith and found her church home, which allowed her to cultivate a relationship with Christ. Reed is extremely passionate about children and encouraging them to achieve their goals, and truly believes no one should limit themselves, and that anything is possible with Christ.
Having overcome depression, poverty, and rejection, Reed shares how God pushed her to pursue her dreams through her published works and as a motivational speaker. Currently, Reed resides in Houston, Texas, and has become an ordained minister and is a board member of the nonprofit Diamonds Do Brunch, which she also co-founded.
Reed shares, “You never felt like you fit in and you couldn’t figure out why. Why! Because, you were the chosen one. Like David, Moses, and Joseph, you are not meant to fit in but to stand out. Just be the outcast but understand, what makes you different shapes your perspective and refines your character. These poems cover ranges from the valley to the mountain top. The purpose of your life is continuous on this earth until the father says welcome home my good and faithful servant, you are the one.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shante Reed’s new book is a profound and deeply moving compilation that will take readers on a poetic journey through the author’s mind, revealing all that the Lord can do for those who know a higher calling awaits them. Beautifully crafted and thought-provoking, Reed’s poems are sure to uplift readers and help carry them through life’s difficult moments, inspiring a connection with Christ.
Readers can purchase “I Am the One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Raised in rural Georgia, author Shante Reed was born legally blind with no vision in her right eye, but never let this stop her from achieving her goals. After earning an MBA in business, a BA in sociology, and an AS in early childhood education, Reed relocated to California, where she strengthened her faith and found her church home, which allowed her to cultivate a relationship with Christ. Reed is extremely passionate about children and encouraging them to achieve their goals, and truly believes no one should limit themselves, and that anything is possible with Christ.
Having overcome depression, poverty, and rejection, Reed shares how God pushed her to pursue her dreams through her published works and as a motivational speaker. Currently, Reed resides in Houston, Texas, and has become an ordained minister and is a board member of the nonprofit Diamonds Do Brunch, which she also co-founded.
Reed shares, “You never felt like you fit in and you couldn’t figure out why. Why! Because, you were the chosen one. Like David, Moses, and Joseph, you are not meant to fit in but to stand out. Just be the outcast but understand, what makes you different shapes your perspective and refines your character. These poems cover ranges from the valley to the mountain top. The purpose of your life is continuous on this earth until the father says welcome home my good and faithful servant, you are the one.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shante Reed’s new book is a profound and deeply moving compilation that will take readers on a poetic journey through the author’s mind, revealing all that the Lord can do for those who know a higher calling awaits them. Beautifully crafted and thought-provoking, Reed’s poems are sure to uplift readers and help carry them through life’s difficult moments, inspiring a connection with Christ.
Readers can purchase “I Am the One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories