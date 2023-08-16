Author Ainsley Billings’s New Book, "The Offenders," Tells the Captivating Story of Two Lost Souls Who Are Prepared to Face Insurmountable Dangers for Each Other

Recent release “The Offenders,” from Covenant Books author Ainsley Billings, follows Astra Larkin, a young woman on a distant planet who finds comfort from her loneliness and isolation in her friend Xack. Despite the dangers of being together, Astra and Xack refuse to give each other up, but problems quickly arise when Xack is put in danger, and Astra is forced to do what she can to save him.