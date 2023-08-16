Author Ainsley Billings’s New Book, "The Offenders," Tells the Captivating Story of Two Lost Souls Who Are Prepared to Face Insurmountable Dangers for Each Other
Recent release “The Offenders,” from Covenant Books author Ainsley Billings, follows Astra Larkin, a young woman on a distant planet who finds comfort from her loneliness and isolation in her friend Xack. Despite the dangers of being together, Astra and Xack refuse to give each other up, but problems quickly arise when Xack is put in danger, and Astra is forced to do what she can to save him.
Papillion, NE, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ainsley Billings, a debut author who has a passion for storytelling and world-building, has completed her new book, “The Offenders”: a powerful story of two lovers who are torn apart after risking it all for the chance to be together.
Author Ainsley Billings, who is currently studying psychology with the goal of becoming a forensic psychologist, has always loved reading and writing. When she is not studying or writing, the author enjoys playing with her two goldendoodles and watching too much TV with her family.
Billions writes, “Years after her mother died, Astra Larkin feels trapped in her head and on her planet. Her only place of refuge is her Knot, Xack. He gives her the safety she longs for. But that beautiful peace is in danger as the Leaders are closing in on the dark secret Astra and Xack have been hiding. They broke the rules—and now they must die.
“After sacrificing everything for each other, Xack ends up in danger, and Astra must face her past traumas to save him. Throughout the many trials and internal struggles with herself, Astra finds the horizon and learns that family is what you make of it, and love comes in many forms.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ainsley Billings’s new book will take readers on an epic journey as they follow along on Astra’s quest to do whatever it takes in order to save Xack from a terrible fate. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Billings weaves an incredible character-driven tale that will keep readers in suspense with each turn of the page, leaving them desperate for more long after the stunning conclusion.
Readers can purchase “The Offenders” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
