Author Pat Spatafore’s New Book, "Wireman," Shares Some of the Author’s Experiences Through a Long and Storied Career Journey in Law Enforcement
Recent release “Wireman,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Pat Spatafore, invites readers to look through the lens and become part of a profession that connects them to electronic surveillance, presidential assassins, counterintelligence, and criminal investigations.
Yorktown Heights, NY, August 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pat Spatafore, the former president and chief executive officer of Secure Communications Service Inc., has completed his new book, “Wireman”: a revealing memoir that gives readers an inside look into a career in law enforcement.
Author Pat Spatafore served in the U.S. Navy as a communications technician and has been a sworn member of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. His specialties include electronic surveillance, criminal investigations, and security administration.
Mr. Spatafore worked for a District Attorney’s Office located in New York State and served as a criminal investigator, a senior criminal investigator, and director of the district attorney’s Narcotics Initiative Task Force, retiring at the rank of deputy chief criminal investigator. He was responsible for electronic surveillance and criminal investigations. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master’s degree. Additionally, Pat has coauthored a book titled Providing Executive Protection Volume 2 by the Executive Protection Institute.
Pat writes, “Two years on this job, and I feel like I’ve been doing it for ten. God, do I love it. My partner, Frank, he’s like an older brother to me. He took me under his wing and trained me well. I can never thank him enough. He is actually fifteen years older than me, and nothing—and I mean nothing—bothers him. He’s an ex-marine (or should I say a former marine, as he always likes to remind me). I am ex-navy, but a marine always considers himself as a former marine.
“Oh well, if that makes him happy. He’s also a former cop from Long Island, so he can be tough. He’s a good teacher and friend.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Pat Spatafore’s uncensored work offers a collection of true stories, both funny and serious.
Readers who wish to experience this stimulating work can purchase “Wireman” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
