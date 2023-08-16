Authors Mert Kennedy and Richard Kennedy’s New Book, "Coach C.H. Hopper Kennedy," Explores the Incredible Impact That One Coach Can Have Throughout His Storied Career
Recent release “Coach C.H. Hopper Kennedy,” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Mert Kennedy and Richard Kennedy, is a captivating look at the fascinating and fulfilling life of Coach Hopper Kennedy, and the unique way he was able to inspire and help each of his athletes grow both in their sportsmanship and as people.
York, SC, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mert Kennedy and Richard Kennedy have completed their new book, “Coach C.H. Hopper Kennedy”: tells the true story of the incredible and rich life of Richard’s grandfather, who impacted countless young athletes over the course of his career as a coach and mentor.
“This is the story of Charles Hoffman ‘Hopper’ Kennedy,” writes Mert and Richard. “He became a high school football and basketball coach in the early 1920s. He worked his way up the ladder by working with each of his players to help each of them to believe in themselves to become the best they could be and to help them form into a team. He would scout the teams he would be playing—sometimes going to their school to see the plans they were working on to defeat him.
“His big break came when they hired him at Lynch, Kentucky. His team had nineteen shutouts in a row, twenty-seven shutouts in three seasons. He was chosen to coach the all-star game of 1942 in Kentucky and won the game. He had two players go to the NFL: #8, Harold Mullin, tackle, 214 lbs., six feet three; and #27, Joe Hollingsworth, running back, 189 lbs., six feet two. Hopper did this at thirty-nine years old. He also played semi pro basketball from 1926 to 1928 where he won the MVP for being the center. He got his nickname Hopper in college when he played world billiards champion. Willie Hoppe started calling him Hopper. He then went to Lockport, New York, to coach high school football and basketball. He turned both teams into having a winning season. He talked to each player for hours past the practice into the night. By doing this, he formed the foundation of building his players into champions. That method won the games.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mert Kennedy and Richard Kennedy’s engaging tale reveals the incredible life led by Coach Hopper, and the ways in which he inspired his athletes by getting to know each of them on a personal level and caring about their lives outside of the game. Poignant and stirring, Mert and Richard craft a moving tribute to a legendary coach and man that readers from all walks of life won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Coach C.H. Hopper Kennedy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This is the story of Charles Hoffman ‘Hopper’ Kennedy,” writes Mert and Richard. “He became a high school football and basketball coach in the early 1920s. He worked his way up the ladder by working with each of his players to help each of them to believe in themselves to become the best they could be and to help them form into a team. He would scout the teams he would be playing—sometimes going to their school to see the plans they were working on to defeat him.
“His big break came when they hired him at Lynch, Kentucky. His team had nineteen shutouts in a row, twenty-seven shutouts in three seasons. He was chosen to coach the all-star game of 1942 in Kentucky and won the game. He had two players go to the NFL: #8, Harold Mullin, tackle, 214 lbs., six feet three; and #27, Joe Hollingsworth, running back, 189 lbs., six feet two. Hopper did this at thirty-nine years old. He also played semi pro basketball from 1926 to 1928 where he won the MVP for being the center. He got his nickname Hopper in college when he played world billiards champion. Willie Hoppe started calling him Hopper. He then went to Lockport, New York, to coach high school football and basketball. He turned both teams into having a winning season. He talked to each player for hours past the practice into the night. By doing this, he formed the foundation of building his players into champions. That method won the games.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Mert Kennedy and Richard Kennedy’s engaging tale reveals the incredible life led by Coach Hopper, and the ways in which he inspired his athletes by getting to know each of them on a personal level and caring about their lives outside of the game. Poignant and stirring, Mert and Richard craft a moving tribute to a legendary coach and man that readers from all walks of life won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Coach C.H. Hopper Kennedy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories