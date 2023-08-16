Author Divad405’s New Book, “Never Addicted To The Hustle,” is Based on a Family of Prayer Warriors
Recent release “Never Addicted To The Hustle,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Divad405, is the story of how a family walked with God even if the path wasn’t honorable.
New York, NY, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Divad405, letting faith guide his work, has completed his new book, “Never Addicted To The Hustle”: a devout story of a family, both by blood and by choice, as they followed the path of God, and despite the fact that illegal activities may have funded their lives, they never strayed from the path, letting God guide them.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Divad405’s heartfelt tale proves the power of faith and God, the fact that He can show up in your life and guide you to where you belong, guide you to where you are needed, and ultimately take you to where you are needed through His plan for your greatness.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Never Addicted To The Hustle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
