P.W. Sonstein’s New Book, “Henry's Secret,” Follows Two Friends Whose Surprising Discovery Leads to Northern Virginia to Find a Long Forgotten Civil War-Era Treasure
Cherry Hill, NJ, August 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author P.W. Sonstein, an experienced civil trial attorney who also served as a New Jersey judge for fifteen years, has completed his most recent book, “Henry's Secret”: a captivating novel that centers around an associate attorney who discovers clues in an undeveloped roll of film that leads her and her friend on a treasure hunt through Northern Virginia, becoming caught in the crosshairs of the U.S. government and other dangerous foes that are also searching for their treasure.
A private collector of nineteenth-century historical artifacts pertaining to the United States, author P.W. Sonstein has acquired comprehensive knowledge of the US Civil War period and America’s major political figures from both before and after the conflict. Along with his legal work at his private practice, Sonstein also serves as advisory counsel for another prominent New Jersey law firm. When not practicing law or writing novels, the author enjoys spending time with his wife, metal detecting throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York, reading historical biographies, and following professional baseball, football, and ice hockey. Mr. Sonstein has also traveled to and explored many Civil War battlefields in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Sonstein writes, “Within days before the surrender of the Confederacy at Appomattox, Henry, an eighteen-year-old former slave and recent recruit in the Army of Northern Virginia, is ordered to accompany Major Frank Gardner on a mission to hide dozens of gold ingots acquired in secret trade with the French government to be held until the South rises again. The mission is completed; however, Major Gardner dies shortly thereafter, leaving Henry, sworn to secrecy, as the only person with knowledge of the hiding place. He keeps the secret for sixty-five years, only leaving clues on a 1929 silent film.
“In 2021, Christine Morgan is an associate attorney in a prominent law firm in Washington, DC, whose weekend hobby is visiting yard sales, searching for unusual items. She purchases a Ciné-Kodak silent movie camera that when cleaned reveals an undeveloped film cartridge inside. The contents of the film draw the attention of Andy, who has sold her the camera.
“After viewing the exposed film together, Christine and Andy begin a dangerous adventure through Northern Virginia, searching for clues not only relating to the hidden gold but also inadvertently becoming involved in a US government sting operation that involves a group of anarchists whose goal threatens the country, as well as Christine and Andy, who are not the only ones trying to solve Henry’s secret.”
Published by Fulton Books, P.W. Sonstein’s book is a riveting novel that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Christine and Andy find themselves in ever-increasing danger along each step of the way. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Sonstein weaves together his incredible gift of storytelling and his passion for Civil War era history to bring an incredible tale to life that readers won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Henry's Secret" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
