Katie’s New Book, "Litterbug at Lake Leona: Earth Day Special Edition," is an Adorable Story Designed to Inspire Young Readers to Care for the Planet They Call Home
New York, NY, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Katie, a passionate educator with over twenty-five years experience of owning a preschool childcare learning center, has completed her most recent book, “Litterbug at Lake Leona: Earth Day Special Edition”: this charming story that follows a Girl Scout troop who head off to go camping. They find the campgrounds filled with trash. Diligently the Scouts begin the clean-up before the infamous Litterbug ruins their trip.
Book Summary: “The girls prepare for their camp trip,” shares Katie “A bug disturbance is reported at the lake. There are sightings of a creepy purple bug. Clean up on Earth Day takes place as the Green Team arrives.”
Published by Fulton Books, Katie’s book is inspired by the belief that learning doesn’t stop in the classroom. Katie encourages children to learn about how to care for the world they live in. With vibrant artwork to help bring Katie’s tale to life, “Litterbug at Lake Leona” is full of suspense and engaging characters that are sure to get young readers excited about sustaining a clean, green Earth.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Litterbug at Lake Leona: Earth Day Special Edition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Book Summary: “The girls prepare for their camp trip,” shares Katie “A bug disturbance is reported at the lake. There are sightings of a creepy purple bug. Clean up on Earth Day takes place as the Green Team arrives.”
Published by Fulton Books, Katie’s book is inspired by the belief that learning doesn’t stop in the classroom. Katie encourages children to learn about how to care for the world they live in. With vibrant artwork to help bring Katie’s tale to life, “Litterbug at Lake Leona” is full of suspense and engaging characters that are sure to get young readers excited about sustaining a clean, green Earth.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Litterbug at Lake Leona: Earth Day Special Edition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories