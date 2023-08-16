Thomas Conrad’s New Book, “An Orchard and Three Bad Apples,” is a Series of Short Stories in Which Crimes Are Plotted, Murders Are Investigated, and Secrets Are Revealed
Carmen, ID, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Thomas Conrad, author of the novels “The Reunion” and “The Blazing Star,” has completed his most recent book, “An Orchard and Three Bad Apples”: a gripping and powerful collection of four short stories ranging from thrilling murder mysteries to exciting criminal gang activity.
Conrad writes, “When America shuts down in 2020 to deal with the oncoming pandemic, twenty-year-old college student Mike Wilson travels to Michigan to give support to the hospitalized father who abandoned him as a child. The job he takes pruning an orchard on a struggling farm is soon complicated by the resident collie’s discovery of a skeletal human foot buried among the trees. Mike falls in love with a beautiful jogger, and together they face the creepiness of the farm while everyone is pursued by the infectious disease.
“The contents of ‘Uncle Tom’s Cabinet’ represent the culmination of a dying airline pilot’s life and affect the future of his nephew, Dan. Tom, the uncle who ruins Thanksgiving dinners with obnoxious behavior, resents his confinement in the Better Days Ahead nursing home. He solicits help from his gangster neighbor in an attempt to dissolve Dan’s lousy marriage, and crime and subterfuge energize his final days.
“An old missionary nun is known to leave the Nazareth Home for the Sisters of St. Joseph to wander the streets of the city’s Eastside on her painfully swollen elephantine legs. Locally known as the Elephant Lady, she is found dead by the side of the road by a paperboy. A mystery unfolds when the parish priest she knew as an anthropology student in a Costa Rican village gets a clue from the boy that she may have been murdered. Contents from the old woman’s safe-deposit box unleashes a primal challenge to the priest’s faith.
“Three months after college graduation in 1968, Ben gets a call from the mother of an old friend and is asked to write the obituary for her son who has been murdered. Ben has been drafted and is days away from induction, but as a part-time copy editor for the Gazette, he agrees to the task. A vivacious young woman gets him through the yellow tape around the crime scene, and he is soon involved in the story. He falls in love with the girl, and his last few days of freedom become the most exciting of his life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Thomas Conrad’s book will take readers on an unforgettable journey through four compelling and distinct tales that are sure to shock and delight. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, Conrad weaves an emotionally explosive series that will have readers spellbound and desperate for more with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "An Orchard and Three Bad Apples" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
