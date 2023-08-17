Jason Todd’s New Book, “Notorious Seas: The Winds of Freedom,” is a Thrilling and Swashbuckling Novel About One Man’s Journey to Take Control of His Own Narrative
Pensacola, FL, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jason Todd, a veteran who draws on his world travels for inspiration, has completed his most recent book, “Notorious Seas: The Winds of Freedom”: a gripping and exciting nautical read about a rookie military officer who finds himself in the company of pirates.
“Not many orphans could say they were fortunate enough to be adopted into a wealthy family,” writes Jason Todd. “But at times, he was reluctant to admit to himself that it could prove utterly exhausting. Nearly every hour of every day, since his adoption, was planned out for him. Training with sword and pistol, riding horseback, studying history and military tactics. Learning how to navigate the land and speak confidently to men. It was as if Jack adopted James with the sole purpose of grooming him into a leader. For what reason, James did not know.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jason Todd’s book begins on the day of James Remmington’s graduation from military academy. A freshly made officer of the Cornelian army, James appears to have his path clearly laid out in front of him. However, the question of his origin puzzles him. James was an orphan adopted by a wealthy lord and trained to be an officer. But the question remains: why?
Join James Remmington on an epic quest as his career plan is turned completely upside down. Forced into a life that he could never have imagined, James must make a decision that will affect his story forever. Can he survive the dangerous and chaotic company of pirates?
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Notorious Seas: The Winds of Freedom” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
