Doyle Champlain’s Newly Released "The Revelation of Celebration" is an Uplifting Message of Promise, Looking Through the Lens of Hope, Trust in God and a New Perspective
“The Revelation of Celebration,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doyle Champlain, is a spiritually charged reflection on the joy one can develop through active faith and celebration of all the blessings God provides.
Klamath Falls, OR, August 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Revelation of Celebration”: a potent reminder that life is what you make it following times of struggle and sorrow. “The Revelation of Celebration” is the creation of published author Doyle Champlain, a licensed minister who has served as a youth pastor, worship leader, mentor, and counselor for over thirty-five years. He served in the US Marine Corps and then spent thirty-two years in government.
Champlain shares, “Are you ready to live a new life? Some say 'time heals everything,' but I’ve found this is not true—it’s what you do with that time. Just passing time with the same old hurts and mindset does nothing to heal you. In fact, it may make it worse!
“Are you stuck in a place where your mind and heart are full of betrayal, grief, loss, or hopeless existence? Consider the areas of your life that could be transformed by an attitude of celebration, and make a determined choice to celebrate at every opportunity.
“Psalms 30:5 (KJV) says that 'weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.' By God’s grace, this book will show you how to move forward and begin to live again in a new chapter of life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doyle Champlain’s new book shares a potent message of faith that is certain to resonate with many as they reflect on the compassionate and thought-provoking discussion within.
Consumers can purchase “The Revelation of Celebration” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Revelation of Celebration,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
