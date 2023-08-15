Jack Weitzel MD, Bill Barry MD, and Ken Weitzel DC’s Newly Released “More Than a Marathon: The Sequel: Being Sifted 1992–2022” is an Inspiring Memoir
“More Than a Marathon: The Sequel: Being Sifted 1992–2022,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Jack Weitzel MD, Bill Barry MD, and Ken Weitzel DC, is a thought-provoking collection of personal reflections on life’s peaks and valleys as a twist of fate moves a dedicated surgeon to the field of ministry.
Zephyrhills, FL, August 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “More Than a Marathon: The Sequel: Being Sifted 1992–2022”: a touching message of hope during times of adversity. “More Than a Marathon: The Sequel: Being Sifted 1992–2022” is the creation of published authors Jack Weitzel MD, Bill Barry MD, and Ken Weitzel DC.
Weitzel, Barry, and Weitzel share, “Those of you who have followed Dr. Weitzel’s writings will be pleased to find that this volume builds on his previous work to provide a rather intimate picture of his life trajectory, rising above personal doubts and challenges to become a general surgeon. His brother Ken and I (who was one of his fellow residents) have added our own vignettes, to flesh out the flavor of these formative years. References to well-known, contemporaneous events add additional historical context. When substantial physical adversities took Dr. Weitzel from active medical practice, he continued to serve his fellow men as a seminary professor and author. While this book is really a love story for friends and family to treasure, it provides a deeply moving insight into Christian faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Weitzel MD, Bill Barry MD, and Ken Weitzel DC’s new book brings perspective to the potential still found even after a challenging health crisis.
Consumers can purchase “More Than a Marathon: The Sequel: Being Sifted 1992–2022” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “More Than a Marathon: The Sequel: Being Sifted 1992–2022,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
