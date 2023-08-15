Peter Schellenberger’s Newly Released "Crop Duster Pete" is a Delightful Juvenile Non-Fiction That Explores Agricultural Aviation
“Crop Duster Pete,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Peter Schellenberger, is an informative look into the important role pilots play within the farming community.
Ward, AR, August 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Crop Duster Pete”: a fun and educational reading experience. “Crop Duster Pete” is the creation of published author Peter Schellenberger, a third-generation pilot who enjoys running his digital marketing company, truck driving, and farming. He resides in Central Arkansas with his wife and three sons.
Schellenberger shares, “Have you ever seen the iconic yellow airplane racing low to the ground just above green fields in the sunshine? Have you ever wanted to experience it firsthand? Now is your chance to ride along with Crop Duster Pete and find out.
“Flying from daylight to dark, you will see what Pete accomplishes to help farmers protect their crops from weeds and bugs that threaten to destroy our food supply. Put on your helmet and strap yourself in. It’s about to be a wild ride!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Peter Schellenberger’s new book provides insight to an important component to agricultural technology.
Consumers can purchase “Crop Duster Pete” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Crop Duster Pete,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
