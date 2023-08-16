Dr. Kay W. Ross’s Newly Released "Salvation is Just the Beginning Toward Kingdom Living" is a Heartfelt Message of Encouragement for New Believers
“Salvation is Just the Beginning Toward Kingdom Living,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Kay W. Ross, presents readers with an informative tool for expanding their understanding of what it means to commit to Christ and grow in spirit.
Florissant, MO, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Salvation is Just the Beginning Toward Kingdom Living”: a thoughtful message of encouragement that offers twenty-one days of devotional reflections. “Salvation is Just the Beginning Toward Kingdom Living” is the creation of published author Dr. Kay W. Ross, a licensed temperament counselor of the National Christian Counselors Association. She specializes in small group ministry, targeting women with poor self-worth and emphasizing value and worth strategies. She is board certified in abuse and addiction therapy.
Dr. Ross shares, “Salvation is just the first step to becoming a true member of His kingdom. If you want to be able to reap all of the Lord’s great benefits and be used by Him in the kingdom of God, you must seek to grow in the love of the Lord every day. As a new believer, you must honor God in everything you do and become a living epistle of Christ. You must put your old self down completely and be willing to do anything for our Lord. God desires for us to lead a life of purpose, victory, and abundance. Inside this book is a twenty-one-day journey to help you to get started in renewing your mind toward change and spiritual development. The salvation that Jesus Christ preached must be understood in the context of the kingdom of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Kay W. Ross’s new book will touch the spirit as readers take a moment to step back and evaluate their own motivation and understanding in the pursuit of Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Salvation is Just the Beginning Toward Kingdom Living” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Salvation is Just the Beginning Toward Kingdom Living,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
