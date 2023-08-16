Merry Chrystal’s Newly Released "I’m a Tiny Butterfly" is an Impactful Message That Explores the Importance of Maintaining One’s Spirit
“I’m a Tiny Butterfly,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Merry Chrystal, is an artistic balance of visual beauty and thoughtful narration as the author presents a truly touching message of hope and encouragement.
New York, NY, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I’m a Tiny Butterfly”: a powerful lesson of life and faith. “I’m a Tiny Butterfly” is the creation of published author Merry Chrystal.
Merry Chrystal shares, “Life is like a big maze that you will walk through. There are several paths to choose from to walk on. Some paths are beautiful, while others are right down awful. Some are unknowing, there are no clues, but you decide to walk on it anyway. At first, it appears to be beautiful and exciting. It seems to be right, and it feels very good. Your heart desires for this to last forever. However, in time, you discovered that you are trapped, and the situation is all a lie. Now you feel stuck, and you see no way out.
“Well, I have been there several times myself. I believe after reading my book, I Am a Tiny Butterfly, it will give you hope, strength, and faith so you can set yourself free from feeling stuck. Then the love inside your heart will set the beauty of the butterfly free so your spirit can fly.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Merry Chrystal’s new book draws from the author’s personal experiences with feeling trapped as she presents readers with a deeply compassionate message of hope.
Consumers can purchase “I’m a Tiny Butterfly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I’m a Tiny Butterfly,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
