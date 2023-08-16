Dr. Suzzette D. Minor and Clifford Minor’s Newly Released "the Princesses and Their Granddad" is a Sweet Story About Family, Faith, and the Importance of Togetherness
“The Princesses and Their Granddad,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Dr. Suzzette D. Minor and Clifford Minor, is a charming story of a little girl’s need for her father and a dedicated family that strives desperately to make her well.
Baton Rouge, LA, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Princesses and Their Granddad”: an important reminder of the power of prayer. “The Princesses and Their Granddad” is the creation of published authors Dr. Suzzette D. Minor and Clifford Minor.
Dr. Suzzette D. Minor and Clifford Minor share, “This story happens to be speaking about those things that be not as though they were (Romans 4:17 KJV). The main character Anne is missing her father Alex tremendously. Perhaps her granddad is doing possibly all that he can to fill Alex’s shoes, but it’s just not the same. Meanwhile, the grandparents, led by the granddad, love her as well as the other girls without favoritism. But poor little Anne can’t seem to forget how her dad left without taking her along. Ultimately, that caused Anne to become so ill that even her sisters, granddad, or anyone else could not console her. Of course, the best doctors, as well as the spiritual leaders in the community, could not restore her happiness. Anne, although three years of age, knows about prayer, and that it was a way to ask God for whatever you desire. The granddad never gives up on God either because God has proven Himself time and time again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Suzzette D. Minor and Clifford Minor’s new book is a fun and spiritually charged juvenile fiction that is certain to entertain young imaginations.
Consumers can purchase "The Princesses and Their Granddad" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Princesses and Their Granddad," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
