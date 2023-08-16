The Newly Released Title, "The Adventures of Cody and Jodie: The First Day of School," by Kimberly Allen-Tunsil, is a Sweet Tale of Overcoming First Day Jitters

“The Adventures of Cody and Jodie: The First Day of School,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kimberly Allen-Tunsil, is a heartwarming narrative that offers encouragement and reassurance to young readers beginning their educational careers.