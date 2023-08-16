Stephen Uzelac’s Newly Released "Growing Up Loved!" is a Touching Memoir That Examines the Need for Community and Human Connection
“Growing Up Loved!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephen Uzelac, is an enjoyable read that shares the authors deep love for others and key lessons of life and faith learned along the way.
Spruce Creek, PA, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Growing Up Loved!”: an uplifting autobiographical work that paints a vivid picture of the author’s most cherished and challenging memories. “Growing Up Loved!” is the creation of published author Stephen Uzelac.
Uzelac shares, “Growing-up Loved is the story of how a child grew-up with a positive outlook on life. He was blessed with many positive influences from the people around him, including his parents, siblings, teachers, coaches, friends, and community. (It does take a village to raise a child.) His younger years spanned the 1940s and 50s when most youth were first or second-generation immigrants. Many came from Eastern Europe. German, Russian, Serbian, Italian, and other ethnic groups came to towns where jobs were plentiful. Pittsburgh, Chicago, Milwaukee, Youngstown, Johnstown, and many other northern cities across America beckoned with the promise of the American dream. Readers can learn how the power of parenting, faith, freedom, and community all worked together to mold the behavior of a child. Now in his eighties, the author counts his 5 older sisters and 2 older brothers as blessings who acted as models to emulate. His family, in total, numbered 14 children. Many families across this great land were just like the Uzelac Family, with different last names, traditions, dreams, and religious beliefs. He learned early in life how to be creative, using his imagination, which to this day, he employs to build useful things from scrap. He never understood the word bored, there were always things to do, to make, to discover and most of it was free. Stephen often says that his mother taught him how to love and his father taught him how to work. Drawing from his unique background as a child of his home and community, Stephen has given us a warm look back at a gentler, more caring time of growth in a circle of love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephen Uzelac’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers reflect on the deeper meaning behind the sometimes-humorous reflections.
Consumers can purchase “Growing Up Loved!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Growing Up Loved!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
