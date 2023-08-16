Stevi Redd’s Newly Released "My Cat Jack" is a Sweet Story of Mischief and Love Between a Special Cat and a Loving Little Girl
“My Cat Jack,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stevi Redd, is a lighthearted and simple celebration of the joy a pet can bring to one’s life.
Longview, TX, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Cat Jack”: a fun early reader that will delight young minds. “My Cat Jack” is the creation of published author Stevi Redd, a wife to Austin Redd and a mother to her daughter, Elena Redd. She graduated from Longview High School in 2011 and received a bachelor’s degree in biology from East Texas Baptist University in 2016. She taught high school science for two years and then worked in a small environmental lab learning various testing for water qualifications. Currently, she is employed with Eastman Chemical Company where she is a member of Texas Technology and participates in various research and development.
Redd shares, “Jack is a crazy cat who enjoys his owner, Elena. Although he finds himself in many messes, he has formed a strong bond with his owner.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stevi Redd’s new book is a charming juvenile fiction that offers readers a warmhearted tale of feline fancy.
Consumers can purchase “My Cat Jack” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Cat Jack,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
