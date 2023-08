Stevi Redd’s Newly Released "My Cat Jack" is a Sweet Story of Mischief and Love Between a Special Cat and a Loving Little Girl

Longview, TX, August 16, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “My Cat Jack”: a fun early reader that will delight young minds. “My Cat Jack” is the creation of published author Stevi Redd, a wife to Austin Redd and a mother to her daughter, Elena Redd. She graduated from Longview High School in 2011 and received a bachelor’s degree in biology from East Texas Baptist University in 2016. She taught high school science for two years and then worked in a small environmental lab learning various testing for water qualifications. Currently, she is employed with Eastman Chemical Company where she is a member of Texas Technology and participates in various research and development.Redd shares, “Jack is a crazy cat who enjoys his owner, Elena. Although he finds himself in many messes, he has formed a strong bond with his owner.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stevi Redd’s new book is a charming juvenile fiction that offers readers a warmhearted tale of feline fancy.Consumers can purchase “My Cat Jack” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “My Cat Jack,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.