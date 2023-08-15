Lawrence "LAW" Watford's New Movie Shadow Acting Has Only One Agenda: Honesty
New York, NY, August 15, 2023
In a season of movies being hailed or impaled for claims of political agendas, writer/director Lawrence “LAW” Watford’s latest film Shadow Acting is being praised for having “honesty” as its only agenda.
There’s a lot bubbling below the surface of this 17 minute drama. On its face,
Shadow Acting is a story about an acting student and her zealous acting coach who pulls her emotional triggers to get an authentic performance from her. But it’s the subtext underneath, from the subtle looks of the actors, to the saturated blue and red colors of the set and wardrobe, that captures a tension so thick that you could cut it with a knife.
"It's often the things we don't say that scream the loudest. It's a truism that fuels great acting and great storytelling because it's authentically human behavior," says the director.
“Love, especially in hetero romantic relationships, has become the 4th to rail of politics as we consider new ideas about gender roles, masculinity vs. femininity and evolving ideas about patriarchy and feminism. I just wanted to engage in that conversation as honestly and artistically as I could on film,” says the writer/director.
The director chose the title Shadow Acting as a nod to the work of psychoanalyst Carl Jung. It reflects the deeper psychological insecurities at work in our relationships; many of them steeped in our struggle with the social, cultural and traditional ideas we’ve been taught about what it means to be a man or a woman in society. It's a complex idea, but one that's so universal it actually feels simple on screen, because it's real and familiar.
"I had all of these thoughts, theories and biases swirling in my head, but instead of focusing on monologuing to the audience about them, I simply wanted to share how they’re expressed in real life; not in cemented red or blue hues, but more shades of purple. I want to let the audience connect with that on a visceral level."
While connecting with the audience is his primary goal, LAW believes that the film takes on a new significance with the WGA and SAG on strike.
“The strikes present an opportunity for a resurgence in independent filmmaking because independent filmmakers (like myself) are the only ones with access to guild talent right now. So making quality independent films—even small ones— is important because it reminds the industry that great cinema can be readily created outside the studio system. All of the creative power in Hollywood is on picket line.”
Shadow Acting can be viewed upon request by email to: info@divinewritepictures.com and Production/promotional photos are also available upon request, courtesy of Divine Write Pictures. Visit www.divinewritepictures.com for more information.
About Lawrence “LAW” Watford – Producer, Director and Writer – Shadow Acting
Lawrence or "LAW" as he's called is a screenwriter and director based in Brooklyn, NY (not represented). His work is often centered around telling narrative stories that address social, political and cultural issues with nuance. He can be found on social/Instagram @laws_inner_monologue
About Lawrence “LAW” Watford – Producer, Director and Writer – Shadow Acting
Lawrence or "LAW" as he's called is a screenwriter and director based in Brooklyn, NY (not represented). His work is often centered around telling narrative stories that address social, political and cultural issues with nuance. He can be found on social/Instagram @laws_inner_monologue
