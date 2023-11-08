PI.EXCHANGE Transforms Machine Learning Landscape with Integrated ML Flow in Their Latest July-2023 Release
Melbourne, Australia, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- PI.EXCHANGE, a deep-tech company developing accessible Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, proudly unveils its July 2023 release, reshaping the machine learning landscape. Committed on making AI accessible to everyone, PI.EXCHANGE introduces their latest reiteration of the AI & Analytics Engine, enabling users to effortlessly and affordably solve supervised machine learning (ML) problems through an integrated ML flow.
This milestone release introduces unmatched convenience, providing users with a seamless integration from data import and preparation, to model training and prediction generation – all within a unified interface.
Highlights of the July 2023 release include:
Build From Scratch
Understanding the complexity of ML pipelines, PI.EXCHANGE presents an integrated ML flow through a newly enhanced interface. Users can now seamlessly build their ML pipelines, enjoying benefits such as:
Swift data import and preparation, minimizing processing wait times during model training.
Automatic application of data preparation steps from training to prediction generation, reducing manual workload.
Scheduled prediction generation, automating outputs into personal databases.
ML Solution Templates
PI.EXCHANGE strengthens the capability of the customer churn prediction template with cutting-edge improvements such as:
On top of the transaction-based use cases, the customer churn prediction template also now supports subscription-based use cases to support more industries such as telecom, utilities and streaming services.
Improved efficiency for both transaction-based and subscription-based cases, boosting application success rates.
The July-2023 release from PI.EXCHANGE redefines machine learning, demonstrating a commitment to innovation, accessibility and democratization of AI. With the integrated ML flow, seasoned data experts can expect to unlock productivity for, and accessibility for those starting out their ML journey. The AI & Analytics Engine has also achieved a successful launch on Product Hunt, securing a prominent position within the top 4.
About PI.EXCHANGE
PI.EXCHANGE is a deep-tech startup focused on the mission of democratising data science and providing AI & analytical services. PI.EXCHANGE believes that the pathway to AI can be simplified, streamlined, and cost-effective. Via the Engine they are democratizing data science and AI, so more people, even without formal training in data science can easily create, deploy and maintain their AI/ML applications. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, PI.EXCHANGE has local presence in Singapore and Vietnam. For more information, please visit their website.
This milestone release introduces unmatched convenience, providing users with a seamless integration from data import and preparation, to model training and prediction generation – all within a unified interface.
Highlights of the July 2023 release include:
Build From Scratch
Understanding the complexity of ML pipelines, PI.EXCHANGE presents an integrated ML flow through a newly enhanced interface. Users can now seamlessly build their ML pipelines, enjoying benefits such as:
Swift data import and preparation, minimizing processing wait times during model training.
Automatic application of data preparation steps from training to prediction generation, reducing manual workload.
Scheduled prediction generation, automating outputs into personal databases.
ML Solution Templates
PI.EXCHANGE strengthens the capability of the customer churn prediction template with cutting-edge improvements such as:
On top of the transaction-based use cases, the customer churn prediction template also now supports subscription-based use cases to support more industries such as telecom, utilities and streaming services.
Improved efficiency for both transaction-based and subscription-based cases, boosting application success rates.
The July-2023 release from PI.EXCHANGE redefines machine learning, demonstrating a commitment to innovation, accessibility and democratization of AI. With the integrated ML flow, seasoned data experts can expect to unlock productivity for, and accessibility for those starting out their ML journey. The AI & Analytics Engine has also achieved a successful launch on Product Hunt, securing a prominent position within the top 4.
About PI.EXCHANGE
PI.EXCHANGE is a deep-tech startup focused on the mission of democratising data science and providing AI & analytical services. PI.EXCHANGE believes that the pathway to AI can be simplified, streamlined, and cost-effective. Via the Engine they are democratizing data science and AI, so more people, even without formal training in data science can easily create, deploy and maintain their AI/ML applications. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, PI.EXCHANGE has local presence in Singapore and Vietnam. For more information, please visit their website.
Contact
PI.EXCHANGEContact
Fyona Endy
(03) 9034 3456
https://www.pi.exchange/
Fyona Endy
(03) 9034 3456
https://www.pi.exchange/
Categories