Complimentary Webinar: From Data Management to Quality Assurance: Exploring the Integration of Healthcare LIMS Software and ISO 15189 in Diagnostic Labs
Join the webinar to discover the significance of ISO 15189 for clinical diagnostic labs and explore how healthcare LIMS software can assist labs in attaining it.
Wilmington, CA, August 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CloudLIMS, a leading ISO 9001:2015 certified and SOC 2 compliant company offering a secure, configurable, high-quality Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), is pleased to announce a complimentary webinar titled “From Data Management to Quality Assurance: Exploring the Integration of Healthcare LIMS Software and ISO 15189 in Diagnostic Labs” on August 22, 2023, at 9 A.M. PDT (5 P.M. BST). The webinar will be presented by Martha Hernández, Scientist, CloudLIMS.com.
Webinar Overview
Clinical diagnostic laboratories serve as the critical link between healthcare practitioners and the insights obtained from medical tests crucial for diagnosing and tracking medical conditions in patients. Ensuring the quality and competence of these laboratories is of paramount importance. ISO 15189 is an international standard that specifies the requirements for the quality and competence of medical laboratories. Adhering to ISO 15189 ensures that laboratories maintain the highest levels of accuracy, precision, and reliability in their testing processes, technologies, equipment, and methodologies. This accreditation instills confidence in patients, healthcare professionals, and regulatory bodies, assuring that laboratory results are trustworthy and contribute to effective diagnosis, treatment, and patient care. However, complying with the requirements of the standard could be challenging for laboratories. An informatics tool, such as a Healthcare LIMS software, can help laboratories meet the various requirements of ISO 15189 seamlessly and breeze through regulatory audits.
Key Takeaways
• Understand the importance of ISO 15189 accreditation for clinical diagnostic labs.
• What are the differences between ISO 15189:2012 & ISO 15189:2022?
• Learn the various requirements of ISO 15189 compliance.
• How a healthcare LIMS software can assist laboratories in achieving ISO 15189 accreditation.
Register
Register for this free webinar to learn more about the ISO 15189 accreditation and how a healthcare LIMS software can help clinical diagnostic labs meet the various accreditation requirements with ease. You can get your questions answered in the live Q&A session. After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with detailed instructions to join the webinar.
To register for the webinar, please visit:
https://cloudlims.com/resources/lims-webinar/explore-the-benefits-of-healthcare-lims-and-iso-15189-integration-in-diagnostic-labs/
About CloudLIMS
CloudLIMS.com offers a secure, in-the-cloud, SaaS LIMS purpose-built for clinical diagnostic labs. CloudLIMS offers a range of complimentary services, including technical support and training, instrument integration, reporting templates, product upgrades, legacy data migration, and automatic data backups. CloudLIMS helps labs maintain user access for PHI control, manage clinical data, automate workflows, and meet compliance such as CLIA, HIPAA, ISO 15189, EU GDPR. CloudLIMS.com is a SOC 2 compliant and ISO 9001:2015 certified informatics company.
Contact:
Mrinal Kanti Chatterjee
CloudLIMS.com
302-789-0447
support@cloudlims.com
Categories